Christmas greeting from Senator Tobias C. Enverga Jr.

  joelcastro.com
  December 22, 2016
  Community Announcement
    • senate_candaAs a time of peace and joy, Christmas is an important occasion to be thankful for the blessings we have received.  Let us therefore celebrate our blessings with family and friends and reflect on our good fortune, as we rejoice in the memories of the year past and look forward with hope to the days ahead.

    During this holiday season, take time to thank those who have touched your life and remember those who are less fortunate.  This is the time when we celebrate the birth of the Christ Child, the Son of God, who came to bring peace on earth – particularly peace in our hearts and in our families.  May you all find this peace and this joy and let your prayers for better times be heard.

    And to all of those who are separated from your loved ones, who may find it especially difficult during the festive season, keep your hope alive that you will be reunited again soon and cherish the good memories that you have shared with them in the past.

    From my family to yours, have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

    Maligayang Pasko at Manigong Bagong Taon sa inyong lahat! !

