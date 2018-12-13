Christmas Message and Greeting from the Publisher

The Christmas season is upon us once again. As we celebrate the Yuletide, my family and I would like to share with you one timeless message: love for all mankind.

It’s a time of renewal, one that is based on hope that in the face of human frailties, we can all aspire to become better versions of ourselves.

In the comfort of our homes and in the warm company of loved ones, we are blessed to be reminded about the birth of the Divine Saviour.

With another year on the horizon, let us all reflect on and express gratitude for the many gifts of happiness that we have received in our daily lives.

Thank you for your friendship and goodwill.

May your home be filled always with joy.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of you.

Like this: Like Loading...