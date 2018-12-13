Christmas Message and Greeting from the Publisher

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 13, 2018
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 51

    • The Christmas season is upon us once again. As we celebrate the Yuletide, my family and I would like to share with you one timeless message: love for all mankind.

    It’s a time of renewal, one that is based on hope that in the face of human frailties, we can all aspire to become better versions of ourselves.

    In the comfort of our homes and in the warm company of loved ones, we are blessed to be reminded about the birth of the Divine Saviour.

    With another year on the horizon, let us all reflect on and express gratitude for the many gifts of happiness that we have received in our daily lives.

    Thank you for your friendship and goodwill.

    May your home be filled always with joy.

    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of you.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Manny Pacquiao predicted to defeat Adrien Broner

    Next Story

    Canada caught in between U.S.-China fight

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 December 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Canada caught in between U.S.-China fight

      The arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., has thrust Canada in the middle of a dispute between two superpowers: U.S. and China. Canada is in the midst of sealing a new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico, and at ...

    • 13 December 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Christmas Message and Greeting from the Publisher

      The Christmas season is upon us once again. As we celebrate the Yuletide, my family and I would like to share with you one timeless message: love for all mankind. It’s a time of renewal, one that is based on hope that in the face of human frailties, we ...

    • 13 December 2018
      13 hours ago No comment

      Manny Pacquiao predicted to defeat Adrien Broner

      Philippine boxing hero and Senator Manny Pacquiao will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) World Welterweight title on January 19, 2019. Pacquiao will go on the ring with Adrien Broner. It will be Pacquiao’s 70th professional contest. If one were to ask Australian conditioning coach Justine Fortune, Broner has ...

    • 13 December 2018
      15 hours ago No comment

      Manny Pacquiao predicted to defeat Adrien Broner

      Philippine boxing hero and Senator Manny Pacquiao will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) World Welterweight title on January 19, 2019. Pacquiao will go on the ring with Adrien Broner. It will be Pacquiao’s 70th professional contest. If one were to ask Australian conditioning coach Justine Fortune, Broner has ...

    • 12 December 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Marian reveals gender of new baby

      Marian Rivera cannot contain her excitement. Although her second pregnancy is not as easy as her first, she is still overjoyed as she and husband Dingdong Dantes are expecting a boy next year. “Ilang pangalan na ang kinu-consider ni Dingdong for his son,” said a source. “May mga magsa-suggest ...

    %d bloggers like this: