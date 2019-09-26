Circulo Pampangueno 34th Anniversary Gala Dinner

The Circulo Pampangueno’s 34th Anniversary Gala Night Celebration will be held on October 19, 2019 at the Holiday Inn, 711 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC.

This night is Circulo’s main festive event for 2019 as it has become a custom tradition amongst many Pampangueňos and friends & supporters of the Circulo to celebrate the society’s anniversary during the month of October.

It will be a dinner and dance with music by DJ, local performance by Filipino-Canadian talents, and raffle draws. It will be a night of entertainment, get together, camaraderie and of value to our objectives.

This year’s goal will be to support :

1. Financial assistance to the victims of the recent earthquake in Pampanga, Philippines; and

2. Future Medical mission in the Philippines.

New for this year, Circulo Pampagueno is to recognize Kapampangan individuals that contributed on an exceptional level and for their outstanding community engagement.

Also included in this year program Circulo Pampangueno new members will be inducted by our beloved Philippine Consul General.

Join the Circulo families, their friends & supporters as we gather on this anniversary night. We strongly encourage sponsorship to support our projects.

For sponsorship please call: 778-995-1435 Christian Cunanan – Circulo Pampangueno President

Like this: Like Loading...