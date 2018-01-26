Citizen Pinoy is Honored at the Migration Advocacy and Media Awards for Advocating the Cause of Filipinos Overseas

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 26, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 36

    • DALY CITY, California — TFC’s weekly program and “passport to immigration information,” Citizen Pinoy, won the Television Journalism Award – Best Regular TV Program Category in the 2017 Migration Advocacy and Media (MAM) Awards this December.

    Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel, leading U.S. immigration attorney and host of Citizen Pinoy, expressed his gratitude during the awards ceremony held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, Philippines during International Migrants Day, December 18, 2017. Atty. Gurfinkel said that he is “really humbled and honored about the award because it represents the recognition of the Filipino Overseas Worker and the sacrifices they have made, especially those in America where they leave their families behind, wondering if or when they will ever see their families again.”

    Citizen Pinoy (CP) is a weekly program that airs on ABS-CBN International’s TFC. The show specializes in helping the Filipino community deal with immigration issues and legal problems in North America. Atty. Gurfinkel further expounds that the goal of CP was to explain about (immigration) procedures, featuring success stories, to give Filipinos pag-asa (hope). Every success story of Citizen Pinoy is filled with heart-wrenching and heart-warming stories of separation, sacrifice and salvation. Other episodes take on the Q & A format to better answer the concerns of viewers.

    The MAM Awards was conceived in 2011 by the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) to honor December as the Month of Overseas Filipinos, and to celebrate International Migrants Day in the Philippines every December 18.

    The panel of judges for the MAM Awards is headed by CFO Interim OIC Maria Regina Angela Galias, with members from the different migration and media institutions, which include Philippine Migrants Rights Watch, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Presidential Communications Operations Office, Philippine Information Agency, Film Development Council of the Philippines, and National Press Club of the Philippines.

    Galias shared: “Media has become a very strong force in society right now. So, we’re happy that through the MAM awards we are able to locate and find out about the advocacies of media outside the Philippines – to really share the good news of what’s happening outside and not only bad news about OFs. Let’s change the narrative of migration.”

    The CFO selected 10 winners from among entries submitted from around the world, each telling stories that advocate for the rights of the overseas Filipino, across various media platforms.

    Galias said she appreciates how the entries from around the world depict stories of empowerment. “I like how the various entries show how our overseas Filipinos are able to contribute and help their fellowmen wherever they are. And then there are people like Atty. Gurfinkel, who may not be Filipino by blood, but are willing to help Filipinos through their own advocacies.”

    Atty. Gurfinkel happily expressed, “this is such a wonderful job I have because what I do brings families together and helps the people achieve their American dream.”

    On his trip to the Philippines to receive the award, Atty. Gurfinkel also passed by DZMM, ABS-CBN Corporation’s 24-hour Filipino language news/talk radio station broadcasting out of Quezon City. Atty. Gurfinkel joined hosts Mare Yao and Atty. Noel del Prado on Usapang de Campanilla, DZMM’s program that provides free on-air consultation to listeners who phone in their legal problems. DZMM staff was pleased with the turnout of calls that day.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Robin Padilla praises Piolo Pascual, celebrities for helping Marawi

    Next Story

    Xian Lim reprises Paddington voice in sequel

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Filipina Girl Looking at Phone
      26 January 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Moving to Canada and finding the right fit

      Nung una kaming nag-migrate sa Canada, one of our biggest challenges was navigating the dizzying amount of choices. We had to ask ourselves, mabuti ba ‘to para sa pamilya namin? Is this the best use of our resources? And ultimately, is this helping us build a better life here? ...

    • 26 January 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Xian Lim reprises Paddington voice in sequel

      The fun and the riot continue for Xian Lim as he lends his voice anew to one of Britain’s most beloved literary bears Paddington. Xian played around and stretched his voice acting as he took front and center again in the second big-screen outing of the marmalade-loving bear in the Philippines. The ...

    • 26 January 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Citizen Pinoy is Honored at the Migration Advocacy and Media Awards for Advocating the Cause of Filipinos Overseas

      DALY CITY, California — TFC’s weekly program and “passport to immigration information,” Citizen Pinoy, won the Television Journalism Award – Best Regular TV Program Category in the 2017 Migration Advocacy and Media (MAM) Awards this December. Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel, leading U.S. immigration attorney and host of Citizen Pinoy, ...

    • 26 January 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Robin Padilla praises Piolo Pascual, celebrities for helping Marawi

      Actor Robin Padilla’s recent appearance in “Pilipinas Got Talent”, where he reprimanded a Korean contestant for not speaking Tagalog, may have been a hit or miss to people. But one thing he can’t be faulted for would be his unapologetic declaration of love for his country. Eight months have ...

    • 26 January 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Conservative Leader Scheer Visits Surrey

      Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer visited the community of Surrey at a community based event for an exchange of ideas and conversation. Leaders from different communities attended the event, and Scheer gladly entertained questions and took pictures with supporters of the party. BC Senator  and Conservative Yonah Martin was ...

    %d bloggers like this: