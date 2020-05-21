City of Surrey to host virtual Canada Day Celebration

Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey has announced Surrey Canada Day will be hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consideration for public health and safety. Presented by Coast Capital Savings, Virtual Surrey Canada Day will take place on July 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the kid’s and senior’s segment, and regular programming from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube Live.

“While the safety of our community is the top priority during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t mean we can’t find a way to celebrate this great country of ours,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Surrey will have its annual Canada Day celebration, but this year we will be coming together virtually. Hosted by a true Canadian icon, Hayley Wickenheiser, and featuring nationally recognized musical artists from BC such as Colin James, Bif Naked and 54-40, Virtual Surrey Canada Day will be an opportunity to safely celebrate and show our national pride on Canada’s birthday.”

Hosted by four-time Olympic gold medalist, Hayley Wickenheiser, this year’s free family-friendly virtual event will feature a series of segments including, musical entertainment, virtual tours, indigenous and cultural acts, a “Family Hour” for kids and seniors, dance lessons, a rodeo tribute, and a virtual firework finale to end the night. The livestream will feature musical performances by local Surrey artists and Canadian groups including Colin James, 54-40, Bif Naked, Toque, Said the Whale, and Madeline Merlo.

The broadcast will pay tribute to those affected by COVID-19 and honour the courageous local frontline health care workers and essential service providers. Additionally, Virtual Surrey Canada Day is working alongside corporate sponsors to raise $10,000 for the Surrey Food Bank to support the City’s vulnerable population.

“Although it will look a bit different this year, Coast Capital is delighted to support Virtual Surrey Canada Day.” said Maureen Young, Director, Community Leadership, Coast Capital Savings. “In this unique time, it is absolutely essential that we find innovative ways to continue to nurture a strong relationship with our friends, families and our wider community. This virtual celebration offers us all a chance to come together in a new way to celebrate our diversity and our pride in our nation while still focusing on keeping everyone safe and healthy.”

The City recognizes the impact the current pandemic and physical distancing measures may have during the summer event season. Residents are encouraged to continue to connect with each other online to limit the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve. The City of Surrey is working closely with the Fraser Health Authority, the BC Centre for Disease Control, and the Public Health Agency of Canada to monitor and to respond to the current COVID-19 situation.

This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.

Like this: Like Loading...