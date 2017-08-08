City of Surrey Media Release – Paint your own piece of Canada 150 history

Paint your own piece of Canada 150 history

An invitation to Surrey residents and community groups to help create legacy mural

Surrey, BC – Surrey is getting its own Canada 150 mosaic mural as a part of a nation-wide project to create the ‘ultimate visual time capsule’ in commemoration of Canada’s sesquicentennial; the project is calling on residents and community groups to lend their artistic talents to complete it. Surrey’s mural will depict city symbols such as its iconic City Centre Library building, and strawberry fields to represent its roots in agriculture.

The mural is one of 150 being completed across Canada by artists from the ‘Canada 150 Mosaic’ initiative. The concept behind this initiative is that communities in each province and territory across Canada will create sections of the overall mural that will connect Canada through art.

600 tiles will be painted at Bear Creek Park in one-hour slots over three days:

· Tuesday, August 15 | 9 – 4:30 & 6-7:30 pm

· Wednesday, August 16 | 9 – 4:30 pm

· Thursday, August 17 | 9 am-11 am

Artists from Canada150 Mosaic will be onsite over the three days to assist participants. Additional family-friendly activities on Tuesday and Wednesday include a bouncy castle, mini golf, obstacle course, and the Park Play program from 12:30 -3:30 pm. On Thursday morning there will be a free pancake breakfast courtesy of The Lions Club.

Interested participants are asked to register their time slot at www.surrey.ca/events. All ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. Artistic talent not required. Contact neighbourhoodteam@surrey.ca if you have questions or need more information. The mural will be unveiled on Saturday, September 30 as a part of the ‘Art in the City’ event in Newton. For more information on the Canada150 Mosaic initiative, visit www.canada150mosaic.com.

For initiative information:

Shira Standfield

Neighbourhood Enhancement Planner

City of Surrey

604-598-5780

SStandfield@surrey.ca

For media interviews:

Blair Kesteven

Intergovernmental Liaison

City of Surrey

604-591-4241

Blair.Kesteven@surrey.ca

Like this: Like Loading...