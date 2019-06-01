Cloverdale Branch Closing for Renovations

Surrey Libraries opens Pop-Up Branch to maintain service

July 8 2019–December 2019 | Cloverdale Branch

Surrey Libraries – Cloverdale branch will be temporarily closing for renovations starting July 8. The building has not had any extensive upgrades since 1988 and is undergoing major structural upgrades. The renovations will also provide more social spaces, more display areas, enhanced teen lounge, and add a quiet study space.

During the renovation, select library services will be available at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre, Monday–Thursday 10am to 8pm, and Friday and Saturday 10:30am to 5pm.

The Family History Department will temporarily move to City Centre branch.

Library services can also be accessed online at surreylibraries.ca or by visiting one of Surrey Libraries’ 8 other locations throughout Surrey. Go to surreylibraries.ca for updates on the closure.

