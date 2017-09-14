COBS BREAD HOSTS FUNDRAISING WEEKEND THROUGH BREAKFAST PROGRAM

COBS BREAD HOSTS FUNDRAISING WEEKEND AIMS TO PROVIDE 150,000 BREAKFASTS TO CANADIAN CHILDREN THROUGH BREAKFAST PROGRAM

VANCOUVER– COBS Bread is pleased to be partnering with Breakfast Club of Canada to raise funds to help feed the one in five Canadian children still at risk of going to school without a nutritious breakfast. From September 15 through 17 COBS Bread will donate $1 from every COBS Bread sandwich loaf sold across Canada to the Club.

This year’s “Start Me Up” campaign is COBS Bread’s fourth consecutive annual fundraiser for Breakfast Club of Canada since 2014. This initiative will help feed breakfast to 303,852 children across Canada, 8,100 of which are located right here in B.C. Last year, the campaign raised more than $100,000 and the goal this year is to raise $150,000.

“Breakfast Club of Canada appreciates COBS Bread’s support for breakfast programs through End of Day Giving and the annual “Start Me Up” campaign, which helps provide more children access to wholesome grain products that they might not otherwise be exposed to,” says Josée Desjardins, Vice-President Ontario and Western Canada, Breakfast Club of Canada.

Since 2014, COBS Bread’s passionate bakery owners, enthusiastic staff, and loyal customers have raised more than $215,000 to support Breakfast Club of Canada. COBS customers can also support Breakfast Club by adding their own donation at the register.

COBS Bread also supports Breakfast Club of Canada through their End of Day Giving Program, where school volunteers pick up bread at the end of the day at COBS Bread bakeries. Currently, over 30 bakeries across the country provide bread to school breakfast programs.

“COBS Bread and Breakfast Club of Canada share the same vision that no child should start their day hungry,” says Brad Bissonnette, Vice-President of COBS Bread. “Our goal is to raise $150,000 through in-bakery donations and a fundraising weekend from September 15 to 17 where $1 from every loaf of bread sold will go towards this important initiative.”

*Donations will support Breakfast Club of Canada

