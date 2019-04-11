Community pays last respects to Jay Razon

  • April 11, 2019
  • Community Announcement
    • Members of the community turned out in strength to honour departed friend Jay Razon.

    On Wednesday (April 10), the St. Matthew’s Parish in Surrey was filled with family, friends, professional colleagues, and acquaintances of Razon, who came to remember him and celebrate his life.

    Razon died in a boating accident last March 28.

    A mass will be celebrated for Razon on April 11. The next day, on April 12, his remains will be taken to Batangas for burial.

    His stepdaughter Daphne and adopted daughter Kathleen, delivered touching eulogies for their father, recalling his kindness and compassion.

    Razon lived a full life, always striving to challenge and improve himself.

    As Razon wrote for his LinkedIn profile: “I woke up every morning and I challenge myself how can I be better today. Demand more from within. I believe we all have BORROWED LIFE! Today could be our last day on this planet earth.”

    Razon declared: “I don’t stop! Life is here to live… Not to waste!”

    (Photos by Christian Cunanan)

     

