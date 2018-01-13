The Commuter

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 13, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 27

    • All Aboard !

    Buckle up!  Fasten your seat belts. It’s full speed ahead for The Commuter. Hop aboard this slick thriller from VVS films now taking folks by storm at Cineplex  Cinemas across B.C.

    Brace yourself for excitement. That about sums up the goings on in this thriller when a seemingly normal train ride becomes a hellish ordeal. Sometimes you just can’t catch a break. Down on his luck Michael seems like a man who has it all. Likeable Liam Neeson (Taken) is happily married with a loving wife two boys with a teenage son on route to college. Let’s just say the New Yorker seems well on his way to success.

    Nudging 60 can cause time for pause. Life evaluation is never easy so on Paul’s typical trek from work to home on light rail he faces the ultimate proposition. What on the surface seems like just a normal conversation turns into anything but as this ordinary man must take extraordinary steps to stay alive – not to mention protect the innocents aboard one fateful train ride.

    Non- stop fun is the order of the day in this dynamic drama. Ok it is a bit far-fetched but who cares? Just settle into this eventful journey with Neeson in perfect Taken mode. Yes, a sensible script effective acting and an air of mystery ensure that The Commuter is a highly charged adrenalin surging free – wheeling jaunt sure to leave you breathless.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    FRASER HEALTH EXPERIENCES INCREASE IN INFLUENZA ACTIVITY

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 January 2018
      31 mins ago No comment

      The Commuter

      All Aboard ! Buckle up!  Fasten your seat belts. It’s full speed ahead for The Commuter. Hop aboard this slick thriller from VVS films now taking folks by storm at Cineplex  Cinemas across B.C. Brace yourself for excitement. That about sums up the goings on in this thriller when ...

    • 13 January 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      FRASER HEALTH EXPERIENCES INCREASE IN INFLUENZA ACTIVITY

      SURREY – A recent spike in influenza activity throughout the region is prompting Fraser Health to remind people to get their flu shot to protect themselves and their loved ones. Since December 28, Fraser Health has seen five confirmed and four suspected influenza outbreaks in residential care facilities across ...

    • 13 January 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Fil-Am Animator Gini Cruz, receipient of Golden Globe award for Coco

      As part of those who created one of Pixar’s latest films, Coco, Filipino Pixar supervising animator Gini Cruz Santos is also co-recipient of the 2018 Golden Globe for Best Animation Motion Picture that went to “Coco.” “Coco” is the first Pixar film centered on a Mexican cultural festival. It ...

    • 12 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      VANCOUVER SWEETHEART Ms. JOEY ALBERT IS HOME FOR VALENTINE’S

      For the first time since she came to Canada in 1995, OPM icon and Vancouver’s Sweetheart, Ms. Joey Albert is finally having a Valentine Concert here in Vancouver! Every year, Ms. Joey Albert has been returning to her first home, Manila, for Valentine’s Concerts. “I’ve been so blessed that ...

    • 08 January 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      Latest survey show Duterte most trusted official

      President Rodrigo Duterte remains the most trusted Philippine government official, according to a Pulse Asia survey released on January 8. According to the survey, eight of 10 Filipinos say they trust Duterte and are satisfied with his performance. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the latest survey number “showed that ...

    %d bloggers like this: