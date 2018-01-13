All Aboard !

Buckle up! Fasten your seat belts. It’s full speed ahead for The Commuter. Hop aboard this slick thriller from VVS films now taking folks by storm at Cineplex Cinemas across B.C.

Brace yourself for excitement. That about sums up the goings on in this thriller when a seemingly normal train ride becomes a hellish ordeal. Sometimes you just can’t catch a break. Down on his luck Michael seems like a man who has it all. Likeable Liam Neeson (Taken) is happily married with a loving wife two boys with a teenage son on route to college. Let’s just say the New Yorker seems well on his way to success.

Nudging 60 can cause time for pause. Life evaluation is never easy so on Paul’s typical trek from work to home on light rail he faces the ultimate proposition. What on the surface seems like just a normal conversation turns into anything but as this ordinary man must take extraordinary steps to stay alive – not to mention protect the innocents aboard one fateful train ride.

Non- stop fun is the order of the day in this dynamic drama. Ok it is a bit far-fetched but who cares? Just settle into this eventful journey with Neeson in perfect Taken mode. Yes, a sensible script effective acting and an air of mystery ensure that The Commuter is a highly charged adrenalin surging free – wheeling jaunt sure to leave you breathless.

By Alan Samuel

