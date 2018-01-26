Conservative Leader Scheer Visits Surrey

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer visited the community of Surrey at a community based event for an exchange of ideas and conversation. Leaders from different communities attended the event, and Scheer gladly entertained questions and took pictures with supporters of the party.

BC Senator and Conservative Yonah Martin was the master of ceremonies of the event. She introduced Scheer who gave a rousing speech to the audience.

“All of us want better future for our children – the next generation,” Scheer began. “The Liberals have taken the trust of people for granted.” He said that the Liberals have borrowed from the future generations without their permission, and that this was not fair.

“That is what the Conservatives are fighting for in Ottawa,” Scheer adds. He says that to stand up for the better quality of life for the future is what inspires him to go to work.

Scheer also said that the Conservatives are putting back in Ottawa what true values are, values that Canadians collectively share.

“We all share the same values that we want our children to have,” Scheer says, and he adds that the Liberals pretend to be compassionate to all Canadians when they cannot even stand for the values that families want to impart to their children. He says that Conservatives wish to bring the positive message of values to every Canadian, values which include hard work. He adds that the Liberals have made it a point to force their own and their friends’ values on others, which is what the Conservatives want to change.

Scheer also said that the Tories are in support of businesses, big or small, because it wants to generate jobs that the Liberals have lost. He says that Liberal policies have hurt small businesses and entrepreneurs who may have otherwise provided young people a start at having the future they deserve.

Scheer was met with standing ovation for his speech, and he took time to talk to the different groups present after the podium talk. He left right after to catch a plane to Alberta for the next day’s Conservative caucus.

