Consulate Hosts Maligayang Pasko, Vancouver! Christmas Market

In celebration of the Christmas season, the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver is organized a year-end event, dubbed “Maligayang Pasko, Vancouver!” Held at the St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Vancouver, the event was participated in by different Fil-Canadian vendors that showcased their products to the public. Close to five hundred people attended the event.

Through this event, the Consulate wanted to provide guests, including non-Filipinos and Fil-Canadian youth and kids, with a memorable personal experience of how Filipinos celebrate Christmas back home, from the familiar music that fills the air to the aroma of favorite Christmas fare to the parols that adorn our homes and

streets. A highlight of the celebration will be the lighting of the Philippine traditional lantern parols, which will officially open the Christmas market.

Consul General Andrelita Austria said that the event was meant to show Philippine products, and especially get the Fil-Canadians to get ready for the Christmas holidays, which is bar none, the most favorite holiday in the country, which starts in September. ConGen Austria hopes to have a bigger event next year as more and more Fil-Canadian entrepreneurs are going to businesses that share Filipino culture and flavours.

On hand to open the ceremonies was MLA Ann Kang of Burnaby Deer Lake, who also happens to be the minister for Seniors and Multiculturalism. She says that her office has many planned activities for 2020 that she hopes would be participated in by Fil-Canadians. ConGen Austria was assisted by MLA Kang and MLA Lee to open the ceremonies.

Also present were some Fil-Canadian chefs and culinary experts like Helen Orimaco-Pumatong, and Top Chef Canada alumni and second place winner Mark Singson.

The visitors were treated to Christmas food shopping, family Christmas photo taken by Lucky Studios, learned about Filipino folktales or how to make parols with the help of Filipino local artists, and entertained by Christmas music and carols.

Featured were Filipino vendors and exhibitors, including Goldilocks,

Cebu Lechon, La Glace, Flip Side Desserts, Shameless Buns, Max’s Food Truck, Potato Corner, Plato Filipino, Tikim Asian Fusion, Win Win Chick-N, Pampanga’s Cuisine, The Khaykery, Kaye Bakes, Ensaimada Moment, Bukobaba Essentials Inc., KAPE, Kasama Chocolate, Corinthian Distributors Ltd., and Philippine Airlines. Filipino favorites like puto bumbong, bibingka, queso de bola, hamon, lechon,

balut, nilaga at pritong mani and other street food were available for sale.

The event was open to the public for free.

Like this: Like Loading...