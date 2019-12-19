Consulate Hosts Maligayang Pasko, Vancouver! Christmas Market

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 19, 2019
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 30

    • In celebration of the Christmas season, the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver is organized a year-end event, dubbed “Maligayang Pasko, Vancouver!” Held at the St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Vancouver, the event was participated in by different Fil-Canadian vendors that showcased their products to the public. Close to five hundred people attended the event.

    Through this event, the Consulate wanted to provide guests, including non-Filipinos and Fil-Canadian youth and kids, with a memorable personal experience of how Filipinos celebrate Christmas back home, from the familiar music that fills the air to the aroma of favorite Christmas fare to the parols that adorn our homes and
    streets. A highlight of the celebration will be the lighting of the Philippine traditional lantern parols, which will officially open the Christmas market.

    Consul General Andrelita Austria said that the event was meant to show Philippine products, and especially get the Fil-Canadians to get ready for the Christmas holidays, which is bar none, the most favorite holiday in the country, which starts in September.  ConGen Austria hopes to have a bigger event next year as more and more Fil-Canadian entrepreneurs are going to businesses that share Filipino culture and flavours.

    On hand to open the ceremonies was MLA Ann Kang of Burnaby Deer Lake, who also happens to be the minister for Seniors and Multiculturalism. She says that her office has many planned activities for 2020 that she hopes would be participated in by Fil-Canadians. ConGen Austria was assisted by MLA Kang and  MLA Lee to open the ceremonies.

    Also present were some Fil-Canadian chefs and culinary experts like Helen Orimaco-Pumatong, and Top Chef Canada alumni and second place winner Mark Singson.

    The visitors were treated  to Christmas food shopping, family Christmas photo taken by Lucky Studios, learned about Filipino folktales or how to make parols with the help of Filipino local artists, and entertained by Christmas music and carols.

    Featured were Filipino vendors and exhibitors, including Goldilocks,
    Cebu Lechon, La Glace, Flip Side Desserts, Shameless Buns, Max’s Food Truck, Potato Corner, Plato Filipino, Tikim Asian Fusion, Win Win Chick-N, Pampanga’s Cuisine, The Khaykery, Kaye Bakes, Ensaimada Moment, Bukobaba Essentials Inc., KAPE, Kasama Chocolate, Corinthian Distributors Ltd., and Philippine Airlines. Filipino favorites like puto bumbong, bibingka, queso de bola, hamon, lechon,
    balut, nilaga at pritong mani and other street food were available for sale.

    The event was open to the public for free.

    Share

    Previous Story

    New Officer in Charge named for Surrey RCMP detachment

    Next Story

    TITA CORY’S MEMOIR TO LOVE ANOTHER DAY IS OUT

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 December 2019
      15 mins ago No comment

      PH pulls off historic sweep of SEAG basketball events

      What was seen as a walk in-the-park title retention campaign for the all-pro Philippine men’s basketball team in the just-concluded Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) turned historic. All four sides the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas fielded to vie for gold medals did more than that as they emerged victorious with ...

    • 19 December 2019
      19 mins ago No comment

       Darryl: Filipino Canadian with Down Syndrome Becomes World Champion

      Darryl Andaya is no stranger to extraordinary accomplishments. Through nine years of intense dedication and hard work at his family’s studio in Burnaby, he earned his black belt in taekwon-do – a lofty achievement made even more impressive by the fact that Darryl has Down syndrome.   Darryl’s excellence ...

    • 19 December 2019
      21 mins ago No comment

      TITA CORY’S MEMOIR TO LOVE ANOTHER DAY IS OUT

      “Friendship is a blessing, and to all who have a friend, it’s one of the most precious gifts that life could ever send.” —Emily Mathews A gift for this Christmas, a must-read book compiled and edited by Raffy Lopa is now out. To Love Another Day is a riveting personal memoir of the Icon ...

    • 19 December 2019
      26 mins ago No comment

      Consulate Hosts Maligayang Pasko, Vancouver! Christmas Market

      In celebration of the Christmas season, the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver is organized a year-end event, dubbed “Maligayang Pasko, Vancouver!” Held at the St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Vancouver, the event was participated in by different Fil-Canadian vendors that showcased their products to the public. Close to ...

    • 19 December 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      New Officer in Charge named for Surrey RCMP detachment

      The City of Surrey is pleased to announce that Chief Superintendent Brian Edwards has been selected as the new Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP detachment. “I welcome Chief Superintendent Brian Edwards in his new role as Officer in Charge of Surrey RCMP,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “In ...

    %d bloggers like this: