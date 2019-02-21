Court orders Rappler chief’s arrest

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 21, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 54

    • February 14, 2019
    A MANILA court yesterday issued a warrant of arrest against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa in connection with a cyber-libel case filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng for a story the online news portal published in 2012.

    The warrant issued by Manila RTC Branch 46 Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa was dated February 12 and served yesterday by NBI agents to Ressa at Rappler’s office in Estancia, Capitol Commons, Pasig City.

    Sought for comment, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Ressa can post bail for her temporary liberty.

    “At any rate, the simple solution is to post bail, whichever case it may be against Ms. Ressa. This is simply procedural. Ms. Ressa may post bail anytime, even before the warrant is served,” Guevarra said.

    Last week, the DOJ approved the indictment of Ressa and former Rappler reporter Reynaldo Santos Jr. for cyber libel based on the complaint filed by Keng.

    A 2012 Rappler article linked Keng to murder and trafficking of humans and drugs, citing information contained in an intelligence report from an unspecified agency.

    NBI officers escorted Ressa through a phalanx of media that poured into the office of Rappler in Pasig City, when news of the agents’ arrival went viral on social media.

    “People should know that the line has been crossed,” Ressa told reporters, adding she would seek bail.

    Ressa was among several people named “Person of the Year” by Time Magazine in 2018 for leading what it said was Rappler’s “fearless reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte’s propaganda machine and extrajudicial killings”, referring to his bloody war on drugs.

    Presidential spokesman, Salvador Panelo, said a crime had been committed, a court had found probable cause, and Rappler was not being penalized for its reporting.

    “This is nothing to do with freedom of expression or freedom of the press,” he told news channel ANC.(A. Hachero, Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Go Fish

    Next Story

    Philippine election season begins

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 February 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      PBA legend Joey Loyzaga remains amazed with Ginebra fans

      PBA legend Joey Loyzaga said he couldn’t help but feel nostalgic to be at the Big Dome again watching the fans cheer for Barangay Ginebra during the “Return of Rivals” benefit games last Sunday. The other half of the legendary Loyzaga brothers wasn’t able to play on the court, ...

    • 22 February 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Robi’s new found love

      Robi Domingo has found a new love in Maiqui Pineda and he shared in an article that he knew her way back when they were still in high school. “Because of common friends, we knew of each other. We never really got acquainted kasi malayo ‘yun barkada namin. Also, ...

    • 22 February 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Empoy works on another project

      Comedian Empoy Marquez has his hands full, as he is about to start work on his second team-up with Alessandra de Rossi, who was his leading lady in the blockbuster comedy flick, “Kita Kita.” “Though may casting na ang pelikula at kung sino ang director,” Empoy related. “I’m not ...

    • 22 February 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Kate redeems herself

      Kate Valdez’s character Natalie is slowly redeeming herself from being the villainous daughter in “Onanay” to one who now has learned to care for her mother, Onay, played by Jo Berry. This started after Onay was kidnapped and she was also mistakenly abducted by the kidnappers who were hired ...

    • 22 February 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Karla’s new movie ‘Familia Blondina’

      Karla Estrada is happy to be back on the big screen in the comedy “Familia Blondina” that opens in theaters on February 27 produced by Arctic Sky Entertainment. Although she’s seen regularly in her morning show, “Magandang Buhay,” the last movie Karla did was almost two years ago in ...

    %d bloggers like this: