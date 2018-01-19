Covfefe and other S*** Trump Says

By this time, the world knows not to take what US President Donald Trump says seriously. Before he became president, Trump’s companies have filed for bankruptcy protection six times. His Taj Mahal opened in April 1990 in Atlantic City, but six months later, defaulted on interest payments to bondholders as his finances went into a tailspin. He could not keep up with debts on two other Atlantic City casinos, and those two properties declared bankruptcy in 1992. A fourth property, the Plaza Hotel in New York, declared bankruptcy in 1992 after gaining debt he could not pay. Despite this, he is all smiles, and still claims to be a billionaire.

As a wealthy man, he has had many marriages, as well as concubines that people don’t even know about. Harvey Weinstein would look like a petty peeping Tom compared to the sexual misconduct allegations against Trump, which have been downplayed by his spin doctors in order to protect the interests of the United States. Everyone knows that money and power corrupt, and Trump is not an exception, so eventually, skeletons will come out even if the US government tries to put a lid on it.

As President of the US, he has produced many memorable quotes, and the social media has had much fodder from his daily pronouncements, the whole world waiting for the next ridiculous thing he will say. Sadly, the social media is a jungle full of many diverse animals, and many of them are not virtuous, so it has become the venue for many destructive situations that is slowly tearing the world apart, and quickly propelling the world to its cultural demise. And while Trump is loving every moment of it, he also despises it, quick to say that social media and the media in general have been on him, discrediting him with fake news, and making him look like a failed leader. What he doesn’t realize it that the media does not even have to work hard at discrediting him.

The problem with Trump’s pronouncements is that they are divisive. We already know for a fact that he is uncouth and unpresidentiable, simply because he is Donald Trump, who will not or cannot stop acting like Donald Trump — an impetuous, vengeful billionaire with the temperament of a toddler. He will say what he wants to say because he is privileged, and he grew up that way. He was spoiled and was given his first hand at business by his father, and being American, he thinks he’s God’s greatest creation. So, for him to say that Haiti and other African nations are “s***holes” is nothing new. He probably says it everyday, and he would include other Third World countries in the mix.

The sad thing about it is that now, everyone, including children, can say it. People all over the world can say racist things about anyone they want to because the leader of the free world does it. If the most powerful man in the world can do it, why couldn’t us ordinary people? What Trump has done is declare open season to discriminate against people who look, sound and live differently. This is what Trump has taught our children in one, simple statement.

Trump’s pronouncements are as destructive as they come, and this has begun another cycle of hate that begins with a generation. Canadian philosopher Matshona Dhliwayo said that, “Race and religion do not separate people; ignorance does.” Trump’s slow introduction of the bedlam he is causing is total ignorance of humanity, and while he is president, he can make many racist ripples that can end in man’s ultimate destruction.

