COVID-19 survivor Carmelita Carreon thanks St. Paul’s Hospital frontliners with take-out dinner

Vancouver resident Carmelita Carreon has expressed her appreciation of staff at St. Paul’s Hospitals who are on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight.

Carreon thanked the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers with take-out dinner.

“You are truly heroes,” Carreon said of the frontliners.

Carreon has a personal story regarding the novel coronavirus, which she previously shared exclusively through ReyFort Media Group.

Her older sister Leonora Castro died of COVID-19 while in confinement at St. Paul’s Hospital.

Carreon herself contracted the virus, went into home isolation, and thankfully recovered.

Her daughter Jolina exhibited some symptoms and was able to overcome the virus at home.

“I wish to thank the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers of St Paul’s Hospital for your dedication and sacrifices,” Carreon said.

On April 17, 2020, Carreon and friend Agnes Uguil went to Burnaby Cactus club to order a take-out that was given to the frontliners at St. Paul’s Hospital.

The take-out dinner was also in appreciation for their services in taking care of everyone infected with COVID-19.

On April 7, Carreon’s older sister Leonora passed away due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

Carreon is a close friend of Christian Cunanan, president of Circulo Pampangueno.

Carreon reminded members of the community about the importance of simple steps to combat the novel coronavirus.

According to Carreon, people can take care of themselves by washing hands, keeping distances from others, wearing a mask, and staying home.

Like this: Like Loading...