Creed ll (PG)

  December 1, 2018
    • Punch Up!

    Nostalgia finds its way into the ring with the feel-good Creed ll. Taking a page out of the Rocky playbook much of the team behind the first Creed runaway success returns for more high-level drama. Brought to British Columbian Cineplex screens by Warner Brothers films this inspiring story will reel people in.

    Forget about any rope the dope tricks here. Maligned boxer Adonis Creed has more than his work cut out for him. Michael B. Jordan displays lots of gusto as the famed boxer seems to be at a crossroads in his young life. Now involved with a loving woman the pair face many challenges. When a name from the past decides to make a challenge, it spells lots of confusion, consternation and complete chaos.

    Cinematic sports fans by now know the story of Rocky. Acting legend Sylvester Stallone (Rambo) again offers all that wise Yoda sage like advice to a young man facing his own demons and the prospects of doing battle with the son of one of The Italian Stallion’s most memorable opponents. Talk about a demon seed.

    Russian import Ivan Drago could spell fear in any opponent’s eyes. That was
    then and this is now as Adonis learns the hard way when the demon seed of the Russian crusader decides to go after the American champ. Fire runs deep in the ice-cold veins of Viktor Drako. Menacing best describes the determined fists of fury belonging to Florian Munteau.

    Excellent choreographed fights in the ring put you front and Centre with blow by blow exchanges sure to leave you fatigued. Great words of Wisdom from the lips of Sly Stallone and characters you care about give Creed ll a winning decision. Hands down!

    By Alan Samuel

