Dante Rivero, Ai-Ai delas Alas, Ina Raymundo earn acting awards in 2019 Portugal film fest

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 13, 2019
  Front Page Headlines
    • It was a great victory for the Philippines during the recently concluded Fantasporto 2019.

    Four films of the 2018 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival were able to bring honor to the country during the 39th edition of the Oporto International Film Festival.

    Ina Raymundo and Ai-Ai delas Alas tied with each other as Best Actress winners in the film fest held in Oporto, Portugal from February 22 to March 2.

    Ina was recognized for her Cinemalaya 2018 film Kuya Wes while Ai-Ai won for the drama film School Service.

    Directed by Louie Ignacio, School Service also took home the Orient Express Special Jury Award. The film, which also gave Ai-Ai her Cinemalaya Best Actress trophy last year, is a drama about Filipino children begging in the streets of Manila.

    This can be considered Ai-Ai’s third international Best Actress trophy. In 2017, she was named Best Actress for her film Area during the 2017 AIFFA (ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards) held in Sarawak, Malaysia. She also bagged the Best Female Actor award at the 2017 Queens World Film Festival in New York.

    In her Instagram account, Ai-Ai dedicated her triumph to her “pogi” and “mabait” husband Gerald.

