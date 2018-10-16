“DARNA” has a new director

    • It’s confirmed that the new big screen version of “Darna” starring Liza Soberano will no longer be directed by Erik Matti. The official reason given is creative or artistic differences.

    ABS-CBN has already released an official statement about this: “ABS-CBN, Star Cinema, and director Erik Matti have mutually decided to part ways in the filming of Darna because of creative differences and to allow the filmmaker to work on his other projects under his own production company Reality Entertainment.

    “ABS-CBN and Star Cinema, however, are fully committed to bringing the iconic character to the big screen for today’s generation of moviegoers to witness the story of the well-loved Pinoy comics superhero. The new Darna director will be announced soon.”

    Director Erik Matti has also come up with his own statement which he posted on social media:

    “As has been announced, I have officially resigned from the movie Darna. It’s been 5 years and how I wish I coud have finished it after all the hard work that went into preparing and putting it together. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out ideally for both parties.

    “’Darna’ is personal to me. My first project in the industry was as continuity supervisor for Peque Gallaga’s ‘Darna’ with Anjanette Abayari. And doing this modern reboot of the classic superhero, I feel that I have come full circle in this industry.

    “I would like to thank my staff and crew who have toiled through the process bringing forth brilliant design and execution ideas as to how we can bring to life a uniquely modern take of our iconic Filipino superhero that can be relevant to the times.”

    And the new director chosen by Star Cinema is Jerrold Tarog, who’s best known for his historical epics, “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo, Batang Heneral.” This is the first time for Tarog to work with Star Cinema. He has always been known for being fiercely independent minded and he’s lucky to have TBA Studios that freely supports his projects and gives his complete artistic freedom. So, good luck.

    Honestly, though, we think they should’ve gotten a woman director, just like what the producers of “Wonder Woman” did for Gal Gadot when they got Patty Jenkins. We now have many competent female directors, like Joyce Bernal, Laurice Guillen, Cathy Garcia Molina, Olive Lamasan, Rory Quintos, Antoinette Jadaone, Eileen Villamor, Hannah Espia and Sigrid Andrea Bernardo. A female filmmaker will give the new Darna movie, which has been directed before by only men and gays, a totally different new perspective from a woman’s point of view.

    (M. Bautista, Malaya)

