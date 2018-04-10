Deadly Saskatchewan bus crash leaves Canada in mourning

  April 10, 2018
    • Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada are in grief.

    A bus crash on a Saskatchewan highway on April 6 left 15 people dead and 14 people injured.

    The bus carrying hockey players with the Humboldt Broncos collided with a transport truck.

    The accident occurred about 200 kilometers northeast of Saskatoon late in the afternoon.

    The RCMP confirmed 29 people were on the bus at the time of the accident.

    A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign, started by a resident of Humboldt town, had raised more than $6.3 million by April 9 to help players and their families cope with expenses, three days after coming online.

    The Humboldt Broncos’ player range in age from 16 to 21 years.

    The junior hockey players were on a road trip that was scheduled to take just over two hours, heading to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan when the bus they were in and a transport truck collided.

    The RCMP has released the names of all of the people who lost their lives in the crash.

    On April 9, the province of Saskatchewan and the RCMP released a joint statement which said that one of the players originally reported to have died, Xavier Labelle, was in fact alive.

    Goaltender Parker Tobin, originally reported as injured, was among those who died.

    On April 9, Saskatchewan Health Authority physician executive Dr. Mark Wahba told reporters that 12 patients remain in hospital.

    The deceased included not only players, who were from all three prairie provinces, but also the team’s longtime coach, his assistant coach, the bus driver, and two employees of Humboldt’s FM radio station.

    The driver of the truck that collided with the bus was not injured.

