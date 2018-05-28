Deadpool 2 (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • May 28, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 36

    • Hide and Seek!

    Marvel can do know wrong. Again, the comic book inspired juggernaut unleashes yet another superhero movie aimed at the masses with Deadpool 2. Lucky 20th Century Fox wisely upped the budget and delivers the goods in this action spectacular now serving up delights at Cineplex theatres across B.C.

    Disfigured malcontent Wade Wilson resurfaces and this time our likeable Deadpool has his work cut out for him. From out of nowhere Vancouver golden boy Ryan Reynolds smirks his way into our hearts as our favourite red-suited crime fighter extraordinaire. Lost in love in all the wrong places Deadpool 2 gives more time for character development this time out. A special bond between Wade and his lady love is short-lived as our profanity laced wise-cracking seemingly indestructible do-gooder winds up fighting a host of baddies with nasty mutant streams.

    Full of action, laughs and gags Deadpool 2 is a lot of fun and a blast to watch. Sheer insanity unfolds as a new team of heroes not zeroes locks horns with X-Men malcontents in a fight to the finish to save all our lost souls. Adding fuel to the fire is Josh Brolon as a menacing Cable. Director David Leitch has a field day with the overall tone and adrenalin-pumped action sequences including an edge of your seat vehicle chase that many Vancouverites will remember all too well.

    Non-stop fun and excitement heads your way courtesy of Deadpool 2, ideal summer popcorn entertainment.

    ﻿By Alan Samuel﻿

    Share

    Previous Story

    Barbie Forteza Returns to Primetime with ‘Inday Will Always Love You’

    Next Story

    Book Club (PG)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 May 2018
      26 mins ago No comment

      Book Club (PG)

      Free Spirits! Books have the novelty of fuelling our imagination. Some luck out and even makes it to the silver screen. Hello Ian Fleming and his famous James Bond 007 series, See the sparks fly as four over the hill (?) women take on a controversial bestseller that may ...

    • 28 May 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Deadpool 2 (PG)

      Hide and Seek! Marvel can do know wrong. Again, the comic book inspired juggernaut unleashes yet another superhero movie aimed at the masses with Deadpool 2. Lucky 20th Century Fox wisely upped the budget and delivers the goods in this action spectacular now serving up delights at Cineplex theatres ...

    • 28 May 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Barbie Forteza Returns to Primetime with ‘Inday Will Always Love You’

      Award-winning Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza returns to primetime as she spreads good vibes and kilig via GMA Network’s latest offering ‘Inday Will Always Love You’ beginning Monday, May 21. Produced by GMA News and Public Affairs, the newest rom-com series puts the Queen City of the South in the ...

    • 26 May 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      International Swimming Events About to Make a Splash in Surrey

      ﻿Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series come to Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex﻿ Surrey, BC – The City of Surrey will welcome the Espoir Canadian Championships and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex from May 30 to June 2. Drawing international ...

    • 26 May 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Fortune prefers intense training program for Pacquiao

      While admitting that Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao still possesses what it takes to win another world championship, American trainer Justin Fortune wants the eight-division belt owner to undergo a shorter but more intense preparation program for his coming fight with Argentine World Boxing champ Lucas Matthysse. Pacquao will ...

    %d bloggers like this: