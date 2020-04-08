Dear Readers of Philippine Asian News Today and Philippine Showbiz Today

  April 8, 2020
    • It is with deep regret to inform you that ReyFort Media Group is temporarily suspending the print
    editions of Philippine Asian News Today, and Philippine Showbiz Today.
    We took this difficult decision in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has ground the world to a
    virtual halt.

    Like many media organizations, ReyFort Media Group has seen advertisers defer placements of their
    marketing materials as several businesses have to either slow down or completely cease operations to
    curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
    We are shifting to an online-only model in providing you with the latest news and information in our
    community, Canada, and the Philippines.

    You can check us out at http://www.philippineasiannewstoday.com/.

