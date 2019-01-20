AFTER DEFEATING BRONER, PACQUIAO CHALLENGES MAYWEATHER

LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao wants Floyd Mayweather.

Moments after his decisive victory over American boxer Adrien Broner on Saturday (January 19) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Pacquiao issued a challenge to Mayweather, who was present at the fight.

“Tell him (Floyd Mayweather) to come back to the ring and we will fight. I’m willing to fight again Floyd Mayweather if he’s willing to come back to boxing,” Pacquiao told Showtime’s Jim Gray in a post-fight interview.

Mayweather is a retired and undefeated U.S. boxing legend. He beat Pacquiao in 2015.

Mayweather’s last outing was an exhibition bout against a Japanese kickboxer.

Mayweather was interviewed prior to the 6th round by Showtime’s Gray, and he said: ““You keep asking me about Manny Pacquiao. He needs to get past Adrien Broner first. And right now I’m living a happy and healthy life.”

Pacquiao won through a unanimous decision against Broner. His career record now stands at 61-7-2.

In a post-fight interview, Broner claimed that he won the fight.

“I beat him. Everyone out there knows I beat him,” Broner said. “I controlled the fight, he was missing and I hit him clean more times.”

Pacquiao said in his post-fight interview that he feels happy because he did his best.

“I’m so happy because God gave me this good health. At the age of 40 I can still give my best. Although I wanted to be aggressive more, my camp told me don’t be careless and to counter him and wait for opportunities,” he said.

Pacquiao indicated that his “journey will still continue”.

Currently a senator, the Filipino champion was also asked if he will become president of the Philippines.

“I don’t have becoming president in my mind right now,” Pacquiao said. “I’m happy serving people as a senator. I’m so happy that my fans and the Filipino people who came here live and watched my fight.”

In his post-fight interview, Broner claimed that his loss was a set-up for a Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch.

“Let me let all you know, I want to thank the whole hood who came out here,” Broner said. “ You know I beat that boy. They are trying to get that money with Pacquiao and Floyd.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released an official score card for the Pacquiao-Broner fight that lasted 12 rounds.

Tim Cheatam, one of the three judges, scored the fight 116-112 for Pacquiao. Dave Moretti had it 117-111,; and Glenn Feldman, 116-112.

There were no knockdowns in the fight. However, Pacquiao hurt Broner several times, and had him reeling along the ropes after landing a solid left in the ninth.

Pacquiao, 40, dominated Broner, 29, from the beginning. He continued to press forward, landing punches from several angles. Broner attempted to counter the advances through counter-punching.

Pacquiao fought before a sell out crowd of 13,025 in his first outing in the U.S. since 2016.

It was a pro-Pacquiao crowd. The arena boomed with cheers of “Manny! Manny!” at various times.

Pacquiao successfully defended his WBA welterweight crown, which he took from Lucas Matthysse, whom he defeated by knockout in July 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was his first KO win in nine years.

By Rey Fortaleza (with files from Julian-Ray Fortaleza, Mario ‘Bro. Marv’ Hernandez, and Christian Cunanan. Photo W. Alinea)

