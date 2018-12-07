Degas: Passion for Perfection

  December 7, 2018
    • French Master!

    Take your mind off the troubles of the world and find happiness in the comfort of glowing works of art. One of the leading giants of French painting finds its way to local theatres in the inspiring Degas: Passion for Perfection. Enjoy this treat and save yourself a trip to the fancy galleries of Europe.

    Part of the popular Exhibition on Screen series that lets you partake in The wonders of art and glorious arts movements that seem caught In Time this episode zeroes in on the great work of Edgar Degas. Unlike the stuffy nature of some documentaries this insightful portrait of one of France’s most renowned visual commentators shows how he put on paper and canvas his thoughts and feelings.

    As a travelogue this film works to perfection. Much of the focus of this journey takes place at England’s Cambridge University where we are able to visually inspect many of this leading lights works from afar. Aided and abetted with excellent easy to understand commentary from various experts and historians we learn all about Degas and his motivations to create. Stunning are these painting and his sketches preserved to this day highlight the times of the period with a nod to the Renaissance masters this man so admired.

    Whether being reeled in by nude forms or stunning natural field of dream Degas: Passion for Perfection explores the wondrous works of a French national treasure who was able to connect with both his countrymen and global admirers.

    Showtimes.

    December 12. Wednesday. 4:00 PM. Cineplex Cinemas Langley

    December 14. Friday. 2:00 PM. Cineplex Cinemas Langley

    December 17. Monday 4:00 PM. Cineplex Cinemas Langley

    By Alan Samuel

