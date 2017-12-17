Dela Rosa to head BuCor

    • Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald Dela Rosa will be appointed director general of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

    This was announced by President Rodrigo Duterte during the Christmas party of Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) last night.

    Prior to this, Duterte had told Dela Rosa that the PNP Chief will be given the “most challenging job” after his term in the PNP ends.

    Dela Rosa is set to retire on January 21, 2018.

    He will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 next month.

    There is speculation that Dela Rosa may exit the police force even earlier than January 21.

    He has been bidding farewell to several units of the PNP.

    by: A. Lim, TMS

