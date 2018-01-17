Denise Laurel’s son Davian

At six years old, actress Denise Laurel’s unico hijo, Davian Alejandro, nicknamed Bukie, has his own YouTube channel where he reviews toys. Called The Bukie Channel, his page has more than a thousand subscribers as of this writing.

His very first episode, which was uploaded five months ago, was a review of Marvel and DC Comics-based blind bags of toys. He was ecstatic as he opened each package.

In the succeeding episodes, Bukie reviewed a variety of stuff inside a surprise toy box, as well as some action figures and Lego toys, among others. He also vlogged about his experience at the Alaska Ultimate Mission Camp and his “superhero” moment where he gave back to children from the Virlanie Foundation.

M.J. Felipe

