Dennis Trillo is back in TV

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 17, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 38

    • Dennis Trillo is known as the “Kapuso Drama King” for his countless acting awards in both films and TV shows. He now plays the title role in GMA-7’s first new show to be aired in 2018, “The One That Got Away” or TOTGA. This will replace “My Korean Jagiya” starting January 15. This is Dennis’ follow up to his bida-kontrabida role in “Mulawin Vs. Ravena,” a fantasy-drama.

    “This show is a welcome break for me after ‘Mulawin’ na mabigat ang role ko,” says Dennis. “This one is much lighter and told with plenty of humor. I feel so blessed dahil hindi lang isa kundi tatlo sa top actresses ng GMA ang makakapareha ko. We’re having so much fun sa taping namin. Nakakatawa ang show pero marami kayong matutuhan about romance and relationships.”

    Dennis plays Liam, a young and goodlooking businessman from a rich buena familia who lives in their ancestral home with just his yaya. An animal lover, he also likes all things antique. He is paired with Lovi Poe as Alex, Rhian Ramos as Zoe and Max Collins as Darcy. Supporting them are Jason Abalos, Ivan Dorschner, Snooky Serna, Bembol Roco, Ayra Mariano, Ervic Vijandre, Nar Cabico and “Starstruck” winner Migo Adecer.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Annabelle Rama not managing Duterte’s granddaughter

    Next Story

    Kris Bernal ends “Impostora”

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 17 January 2018
      59 mins ago No comment

      Denise Laurel’s son Davian

      At six years old, actress Denise Laurel’s unico hijo, Davian Alejandro, nicknamed Bukie, has his own YouTube channel where he reviews toys. Called The Bukie Channel, his page has more than a thousand subscribers as of this writing. His very first episode, which was uploaded five months ago, was ...

    • 17 January 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Kris Bernal ends “Impostora”

      Kris Bernal is both sad and also glad that her hit afternoon drama, “Impostora,”is ending this month. “Siempre, malungkot kami kasi naging close na kami ng lahat ng mga kasama ko sa show dahil magkasama kami sa taping for almost a year,” she says. “We started airing in July ...

    • 17 January 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Dennis Trillo is back in TV

      Dennis Trillo is known as the “Kapuso Drama King” for his countless acting awards in both films and TV shows. He now plays the title role in GMA-7’s first new show to be aired in 2018, “The One That Got Away” or TOTGA. This will replace “My Korean Jagiya” ...

    • 16 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Annabelle Rama not managing Duterte’s granddaughter

      Annabelle Rama wants to make it clear that she’s not the manager of presidential granddaughter Isabelle Duterte. “Noong una, pumayag akong i-manage siya at dinala ko kay Boss Vic ng Viva,” she says. “Bago siya pina-sign ng contract, I asked her kung may permiso siya ng father niya, si ...

    • 16 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      James welcomes 2018!

      James Reid’s new music video from a song in his latest album is directed by his girlfriend, Nadine Lustre. How does he feel about it? “Magaling siya!” he says. “Definitely, pasado siya and I’m very proud of her. We had fun together while she’s directing me because she knows ...

    %d bloggers like this: