Dennis Trillo is known as the “Kapuso Drama King” for his countless acting awards in both films and TV shows. He now plays the title role in GMA-7’s first new show to be aired in 2018, “The One That Got Away” or TOTGA. This will replace “My Korean Jagiya” starting January 15. This is Dennis’ follow up to his bida-kontrabida role in “Mulawin Vs. Ravena,” a fantasy-drama.

“This show is a welcome break for me after ‘Mulawin’ na mabigat ang role ko,” says Dennis. “This one is much lighter and told with plenty of humor. I feel so blessed dahil hindi lang isa kundi tatlo sa top actresses ng GMA ang makakapareha ko. We’re having so much fun sa taping namin. Nakakatawa ang show pero marami kayong matutuhan about romance and relationships.”

Dennis plays Liam, a young and goodlooking businessman from a rich buena familia who lives in their ancestral home with just his yaya. An animal lover, he also likes all things antique. He is paired with Lovi Poe as Alex, Rhian Ramos as Zoe and Max Collins as Darcy. Supporting them are Jason Abalos, Ivan Dorschner, Snooky Serna, Bembol Roco, Ayra Mariano, Ervic Vijandre, Nar Cabico and “Starstruck” winner Migo Adecer.

Like this: Like Loading...