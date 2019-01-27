Destroyer (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 27, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 53

    • Turncoat!

    Judging from the title of the new release from Elevation Pictures and Taro PR you’d almost think Destroyer is some sort of super hero movie. Hardly. Mucho macho mayhem is definitely the order of the day in this gritty crime drama. Take your life in Your hands as the sword of sweet vengeance reigns down on all comers at select Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C,

    You can’t say enough about make-artists. Long the unsung heroes of the silver screen most often such talented men and women are tasked with making the beautiful people look even more heavenly. Rare does the story call for characters to be deglamorized and made to look ugly. Hale Berry struck Oscar gold with her monumental transformation in Monster. Whether lightning can strike twice is the order of the day as one of Hollywood’s most glamourous sees her face get quite the negative workout.

    A barely recognizable Nicole Kidman, Red hot after playing a goddess of the seas in the gargantuan Aquaman, glamours down as Erin Bell, a down on her luck detective on the prowl in Los Angeles. Mean streets seem well-suited for this ticking time bomb as she roams the streets seeking revenge over something bad that happens years earlier.

    Here the slow pace works to Destroyer’s advantage as the tale largely told I. Flashbacks returns to the present with smashing results. Desperate people do desperate things and a few misjudgments set off a chain of events that no one could foresee. Gordon Gemma’s infamous Greed is Good mantra becomes the Achilles heel for a once upon a time ace detective whose descent into a world of hell sees no hope of abating.

    Rough and gritty with a host of unseemly characters and one unflinching lady with a string of personal problems on the home front help propel Destroyer into a little guilty pleasure for those into rough and tough personalities with scant hope of redemption.

    By Robert Waldman

    Share

    Previous Story

    Aquaman (G)

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 27 January 2019
      19 hours ago No comment

      Destroyer (PG)

      Turncoat! Judging from the title of the new release from Elevation Pictures and Taro PR you’d almost think Destroyer is some sort of super hero movie. Hardly. Mucho macho mayhem is definitely the order of the day in this gritty crime drama. Take your life in Your hands as ...

    • 27 January 2019
      21 hours ago No comment

      Aquaman (G)

      Water Wings! Care to see a great movie. Enter a brave new world with Aquaman. Finally Marvel Studios has been dethroned in the superhero sweepstakes. Just like Wonder Woman captured the hearts and minds of men and women of ages globally so does this latest fable from Warner Brothers. ...

    • 24 January 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      The Girl in the Orange Dress’ review: Hide-and-seek made fun and romantic

      The Girl in the Orange Dress has all the kilig feels with Jessy Mendiola’s comeback on the big screen via first ever team up with Jericho Rosales. ‘The Girl in the Orange Dress’ tells the story of Anna Villegas (Jessy), who is captured in a short video as she is being carried into ...

    • 24 January 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      Pacquiao on running for president: Why not?

      Philippine Senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is not ruling out the possibility that he may become the country’s president someday. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, which was published on January 22, Pacquiao said that he has no plans to run for the highest office at the moment. ...

    • 22 January 2019
      6 days ago No comment

      Remittances up by 3.1%

      Money sent home by Filipinos working overseas rose 2.8 percent in November 2018 to $2.32 billion from $2.26 billion a year earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Tuesday. The BSP said in a statement the November figure brought total cash remittances in the first 11 months of 2018 ...

    %d bloggers like this: