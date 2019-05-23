Dingdong Dantes topbills 2019 Pista ng Bayan

The United Filipino Canadian Associations in British Columbia (UFCABC) is adopting the Republic of the Philippines’ theme for the 121st year commemoration of the Philippines Independence Day as part of its announcement of the line-up of events this year.

The theme “KALAYAAN: Tapang ng Bayan, Malasakit sa Mamamayan” is fitting foreword to current events that challenges the Philippines, and inspires the individual Filipino spirit and Canadian Filipino communities.

With the declaration of the Canadian Parliament last year designating the month of June as FILIPINO HERITAGE month, each Canadian of Filipino descent is challenged to move forward their footprint in our adoptive home. This year amidst continued challenges, we also mark the 70th year of Canada-Philippine diplomatic relations.

The UFCABC has been deliberate in lining up these FILIPINO HERITAGE EVENTS on weekends in June to maximize community participation.

Saturday, June 1, 2019 will usher the month long celebration with the raising of the Philippine Flag at the FILIPINO PLAZA in Vancouver. This will be held at 10 a.m., and designed as a formal event where representatives of the three levels of the Canadian Government, the Philippine Consulate, Fil-Can organizations and the general public come are all invited to partake. Come in your formal Filipinana attires and let us celebrate together. This year it aims to highlight the efforts of those that put the Filipino Plaza together.

Saturday, June 15, 2019 poses to be the crowning event for the month long celebrations. This will be held at the Grand Ballroom of the Westin Bayshore Hotel, Vancouver. It’s themed to mark “Circa-Manila 1900’s”. The events will ushered with a separate meet and greet with featured artist by VIP ticket holders at 3:30 p.m. This will then be followed by the pre-gala show to be held at the foyer where everyone is expected to network and mingle and there will be a cash bar where guests can start getting set for the fun night ahead. There will be a brief runway show featuring Taiwan based Pinoy fashion designer Mario Subeldia. The gala proper features Filipino Inspired dishes by Westin Bayshore’s Pinoy Chef. Flying in from the US, our feature artist Sheryn Regis dubbed the “Crystal Voice of Asia” is expected to belt out a few of her familiar OPM’s featured in a lot of the teleseryes on TV. She will also wrap it up with great dance tunes that will be capped with live dance music Local artists joining the event includes croner Ray An Fuentes. Tickets are going fast and can be availed by contacting ufcabc.events@gmail.com or the contact numbers on the poster and going at $150 for VIP and $110 for General Admission.

Saturday, June 29, 2019 caps the events series with the “PISTA NG BAYAN VANCOUVER 2019” going mainstream on the grounds of the Vancouver Art Gallery in Downtown Vancouver. With the Heritage designation, and armed with a renewed vigor to move forward recognition of the potential strong force and contribution of the Fil-Can community to the multicultural fabric of the BC and Canadian society, the UFCABC is embarking on this endeavour banking on full support of the community. Filipinos are known to come together during festivals and celebratory events. There are hundreds of festivals that are marked in different Islands in the Philippines and this year UFCABC under the theme “PHILIPPINES: Islands of Festival” will feature three of these. The “Masskara Festival” of Bacolod, “Panagbenga” Festival of Baguio and “Santacruzan” which is celebrated in most of the Islands. Jose Sixto Gonzales Dante III or “Dingdong Dantes” through partnership with the GMA Network will highlight the guest list of performers. Starting his career as a child model for Carnation Milk and progressed as a dancer in a dance group that became regulars at the shows “Eat Bulaga” and ”That’s Entertainment”. Since then shot up to become one of the endearing Filipino actor, television presenter, dancer, commercial model and film producer. He is currently an exclusive talent of GMA Network and manages his AgostoDos Pictures, his own film studio.

Waren Dean Flandez is a Canadian Gospel and rhythm and blues singer of Filipino descent based in Vancouver. A 2 time Juno Award nominee for Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album. Releasing his debut album Vintage Love in 2011, the album received a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Best Urban Album in 2012. He released the gospel EP What the Word Needs Now in 2015 and a full length gospel album Eternally Grateful in 2016. The album received a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Spiritual Artist of the Year. His Juno nomination were for Eternally Grateful at the Juno Awards of 2017 and for Speak at the Juno Awards 2019. He was born in Yellowknife, Noethwest Territories. Warren also runs his 3 Studio Cloud 30 multicultural artist studio in the lower mainland.

Ethan David is a local BC talent who bested and took on the reign as the World Championship of Performing Arts Junior Vocalist of the World Grand Champion in 2015. He is currently a member of the boy band Nitro and has released his single entitled “Sa Yo” under Viva Records.

