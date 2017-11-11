Director Laxamana sheds light on modern relationships

    • Director Jason Paul Laxamana focuses on modern relationships in his movie “Fallback.”

    Starring Rhian Ramos, Daniel Matsunaga and Zanjoe Marudo, “Fallback” is about a young woman who looks for a spare – a “fallback” lover – when she gets caught up in a bad relationship that is on the verge of collapse.

    According to Laxamana, the movie was inspired by a United Kingdom study showing that 50% of women have a “fallback” lover. He also said he knows of individuals who have their own “spare.” But when he decided to write the story and adapt it to the Philippine culture, he made sure to present all the angles and not pass judgment on individuals who do it.

    “Hindi kami pumanig, we just presented all the possible angles, pros and cons, it’s up to the audience kung thingin nila tama or hindi, walang minis-represent dito na lalaki lang ang ganyan or babae lang,” he cleared.

    He acknowledged the movie may open a can of worms because the idea of a “fallback” lover is usually not talked about in the open.

    “First of all, nung sinulat ko, interested akong gawin kasi feeling ko magbubukas siya ng can of worms, na in fact, sa social media pa lang, for example, ‘yung comments ng mga tao nagkakaroon ng gender war…,” he said, “Sa pelikula naman we explored all angels.

    So I don’t think ma-mi-misrepresent ang mga Filipino kasi on one side naman, baka naman meron kang problema. Halimbawa, meron kang girlfriend, naghanap ng fallback kasi may problema ka. Hindi lang naman siya negative na ni re represent, kasi baka ikaw rin may problema. So inexplore naming lahat ng anggulo.”

