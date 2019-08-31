DOLE Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III and other DOLE Officials Visit Vancouver

The Secretary of Labor and Employment, Sylvestre H. Bello III, arrived in Vancouver today with POEA Administrator Bernard P. Olalia, OWWA Administrator Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Occupational Safety and Health Center Executive Director Noel Binag. The Secretary is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from the Ministries of Labor and Jobs, Trade and Technology and also to sign a Joint Communique with the government of the Yukon Territory for the recruitment of eligible Filipinos under the Yukon Nominee Program. The Secretary and the Administrators are likewise expected to meet with Filipino workers in Yukon.

The Philippine Ambassador to Canada, Petronilla Garcia and Philippine Consul General for Vancouver, Andrelita Austria, will join the DOLE delegation and Labor Attache Margarita Eugenia Fabon Victorino in the scheduled activities of the Secretary in Canada.

Like this: Like Loading...