Dolphy’s son Dino Quizon passes away at 45

  • March 10, 2018
    • Geraldino Dino Quizon has died at 45 years old, his sisters announced. Dino is one of four children that the King of Comedy had with Gloria Smith, and one of the 18 he had with six women.

    Sister Nicole “Coco” Quizon, Dolphy’s adopted daughter with Zsa Zsa Padilla, mourned her brother in an Instagram post.

    “I can’t believe that the last time I saw you may jawline pa ako. And I can’t believe that would be the very last time. Will always miss you, Kuya Dino. Our sibling barangay will be a little less crazy and a little less funny without you. Rest in Power,” she wrote.

    Zia, who is Zsa Zsa and Dolphy’s biological daughter, bid her brother goodbye with a heartfelt message. “You were still so young and had so much living left to do… I hope you and Papa find solace in each other’s arms. We know you missed him dearly. And now we’ll all miss you.”

    She also recounted the time when Dino dreamt of their father sitting on his chair beside Dino and watching over him as he slept. Dino then asked her to take good care of the chair. “Ngayon, magaabang na din ako dito [sa silya]. Na mapanaginipan din kita. Na makapagpaalam ng maayos (Now, I’m also waiting to dream about you and to say goodbye properly).”
    The family has not announced the cause of death.

