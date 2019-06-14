“DRIVE” FOR LOCAL HEALTH CARE RAISES $288,000 AT RICHMOND HOSPITAL FOUNDATION’S GOLF TOURNAMENT

Richmond, B.C. – Community spirit and fundraising came together as donors, sponsors and community champions united for day of golf, fun and philanthropy to improve local health care at Richmond Hospital Foundation’s Golf Tournament presented by River Green by ASPAC on June 3. “The huge success of Richmond Hospital Foundation’s Golf Tournament speaks to the deep commitment that leaders demonstrated as they embraced and championed the needs of Richmond Hospital,” said Iain Hunt, Richmond Hospital Foundation Golf Committee Chair and CEO, Cleantech Service Group. “We are tremendously grateful to our very generous donors, sponsors, Golf Committee members, Board members and the numerous volunteers who helped to make the day inspiring and memorable.”

The Fund-A-Need portion of this year’s event focused on the Richmond Hospital Intensive Care Unit and the urgent need for new kidney machines, which perform the work of a patient’s kidneys when the patient’s own kidneys begin to fail. Gifts from generous donors at the tournament will fully fund the purchase of two new state-of-the-art kidney machines.

For the 9th consecutive year with ASPAC as its Presenting Sponsor and sun-filled spectacular weather, the event united nearly 150 golfers and more than 250 guests, who demonstrated their community spirit, generosity and long-term commitment to improving health care in our community.

For over 30 years, Richmond Hospital Foundation has raised more than $80 million to help purchase vital medical equipment, improve patient care services and upgrade facilities at Richmond Hospital and our community of care in Richmond.

