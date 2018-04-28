DTI brings “Flavours of the Philippines” to PriceSmart Richmond BC

  • April 28, 2018
  Front Page Headlines
    • 28 April 2018. Vancouver, British Columbia – In its effort to increase awareness and appreciation for Filipino food products and cuisine among Canadian consumers, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), represented by the Trade Section of the Philippine Consulate General in Toronto, presents the “Flavours of the Philippines” In-Store Promotion at PriceSmart Richmond, British Columbia from April 27 to May 3, 2018.

    This event is made possible with the support and partnership of the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver, the Philippine Department of Tourism, Philippine Airlines, AFOD Ltd., APO Products Ltd., UNO Foods Inc., Corinthian Distributors Ltd., and PriceSmart Foods.

    The week-long event will showcase and promote Filipino food products through pallet displays, food tasting stations, cooking demonstrations by Mama Sita’s, and big discounts on popular Filipino products. The opening weekend will feature cultural performances and a raffle draw, with a roundtrip ticket from Vancouver to Manila via Philippine Airlines as the grand prize.

    Hon. Consul General Neil Frank Ferrer is expected to open the event on April 28. Hon. Teresa Wat, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, British Columbia Minister of State for Trade Hon. George Chow, Philippine Airlines Country Manager for the United States and Canada Mr. Allan Coo, and Save On Foods BC General Manager Mr. Paul Cope will deliver their remarks at the opening ceremony as well.

    “This is one way of further promoting Filipino brands to penetrate the mainstream market and to be embraced by the culturally diverse Canadian consumers,” according to Senior Trade Commissioner Maria Roseni Alvero.

    “The Philippines would like to see the popularity of its cuisine elevated to the levels enjoyed by other internationally embraced Asian cuisine,” added Alvero.

    “Flavours of the Philippines” at PriceSmart is the first of a series of In-Store Promotion events in Canada spearheaded by DTI this year, preceding an In-Store Promotion at T&T Supermarket in Calgary, Alberta on June 8 to 10, 2018.

    For inquiries regarding this event, please contact PTIC Toronto at toronto@dti.gov.ph.

     

