Duterte accepts ABS-CBN apology

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 27, 2020
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 119

    • Nandiyan na eh (It’s already there.) I accept the apology, of course,” Duterte told reporters Wednesday at Malacañang.

    But Duterte said ABS-CBN should just donate the remaining ₱2.6-million the network owes him for its failure to air his political advertisements during the 2016 election.

    Despite accepting the apology, Duterte was noncommittal on the renewal of the TV network’s fate, refusing to say whether he will approve or reject a bill passed by Congress granting ABS-CBN a fresh 25-year franchise.

    He said he may consult the media whether or not to approve the bill on ABS-CBN’s franchise.

    ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak publicly apologized to Duterte during the first congressional hearing on their franchise at the Senate, over the airing of the advertisement which questioned if a tough-talking, cursing politician would be a good fit for president.

    “We are sorry if we offended the President. That was not the intention of the network. We felt that we were just abiding by regulations that surround the airing of political ads,” Katigbak said Monday.

    ‘Critical move’ with House

    Duterte is also keeping a hands-off approach to Solicitor General Jose Calida’s bid to void ABS-CBN’s franchise through a quo warranto petition before the Supreme Court.

    “Ang problema nitong sa [The problem here with the] SolGen, once he makes an official statement that there is violation of law then I cannot just tell him to stop,” he said.

    He said the fate of ABS-CBN’s franchise lies with Congress, adding that the “critical move” is with the House of Representatives which is yet to hold a single hearing on bill seeking a new franchise.

    Duterte said he has never and will not interfere in congressional deliberations on the issue.
    (CNN Philippines’ X. Gregorio, J. Peralta, E. Santos and A Alimario contributed to this report.)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Canucks retire jersey numbers of Daniel and Henrik Sedin

    Next Story

    B.C. to track origins and spread of new coronavirus with genomic technology

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      HIRING ANNOUNCEMENT: Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines Vancouver

      NOW HIRING: One Project Term Personnel for Overseas Voter (OV) Registration for the 2020 Philippine Presidential Elections Responsibilities: I. Promote OV Registration – Assist with information dissemination – Increase awareness of the ongoing OV registration through promotional activities and events – Answer queries regarding OV registration II. Update Database ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Jawo leads Pinoys’ return to ’68 Games

      The Philippines’ 49-athlete contingent, sent to carry the country’s colors in the first Olympic Games held in Latin America, failed to take advantage of the momentum of featherweight boxer Anthony Villanueva’s silver medal heroics four years back in Rome, returning home empty handed anew. This, despite the presence of ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Women’s Global Strike 2020 – If women stop, the world stops

      On International Working Women’s Day (IWWD), March 8, 2020, we are calling on all working class women to join the Global Women’s Strike. On this day, we are going to: 1) Withdraw from or slow down our formal (paid or compensated) work and care (domestic or reproductive) work where ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Statistics Canada data shows largest three-year reduction in Canadian history

      The Government of Canada is committed to growing the middle class and helping those working hard to join it. The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, today welcomed the results of the 2018 Canadian Income Survey. The survey found that over 1 million Canadians have ...

    • 27 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      B.C. to track origins and spread of new coronavirus with genomic technology

      VANCOUVER, British Columbia — With funding from Genome BC, the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) Public Health Laboratory will be able to identify where new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in BC are coming from and monitor any spread in the community. While the risk of disease ...

    %d bloggers like this: