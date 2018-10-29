Duterte names seven national artists

  October 29, 2018
    • President Rodrigo Duterte will bestow the Order of National Artists on seven Filipinos who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts.

    In a list released yesterday, this year’s awardees are Francisco Mañosa for architecture, Kidlat Tahimik (Eric de Guia) for film, Ramon Muzones and Resil Mojares for literature, Ryan Cayabyab for music, Amelia Lapeña Bonifacio for theater, and Lauro “Larry” Alcala for visual arts.

    The National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Cultural Center of the Philippines handpicked the seven outstanding individuals.

    The President will also accord the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan Award to Ambalang Ausalin, Estelita Bantilan, and Yabing Masalon-Dulo.

    The Order of National Artists is the highest recognition given by the government to Filipinos for their exemplary performance in their own fields of expertise.

    Aside from the rank and title, the seven National Artists will also receive an insignia, a citation, and a lifetime emolument and benefits similar to those received by the highest officers in the country.

    Among the incentives are P100,000 cash award for living awardees, P75,000 cash award for posthumous awardees, a monthly life pension medical and hospitalization benefits, life insurance, a state funeral at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, and a place of honor at national state functions.

    (TMS)

