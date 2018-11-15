Duterte: PH remains committed to peaceful ASEAN

SINGAPORE–-President Duterte told his fellow Southeast Asian leaders that the Philippines is ready to do its part in realizing a more peaceful, stable, and secure region.

Duterte made the statement during the working dinner with the nine other leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Suntec City, here Tuesday evening.

“The Philippines is prepared to do its part. In our role as Country Coordinator of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations until 2021, we are committed to work with all concerned parties in the substantive negotiations and early conclusion of an effective Code of Conduct,” he said.

Duterte then also reaffirmed the Philippines commitment to the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

“This includes the peaceful settlement of disputes, the exercise of self-restraint, and the freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said.

Meanwhile, Duterte also said that the Philippines welcomes the positive developments in recent months in the Korean Peninsula.

“We urge concerned parties to continue working towards the realization of lasting peace and stability, and reiterate our support for the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Peninsula,” he said.

Duterte also expressed the Philippines’ support for ASEAN’s role in providing humanitarian assistance to all affected communities in the Rakhine State.

“We must together address the root causes and create a conducive environment for affected communities to rebuild their lives,” he said.

