Duterte supporters in Vancouver celebrate major milestone

Vancouver-area supports of Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte marked their first year anniversary in a well-attended event held on Oct. 21 in Vancouver.

Members and friends of the United DDS Vancouver Canada celebrated a major milestone for their organization amid continuing popular backing for Duterte in the Philippines as well as outside the country.

The celebration at FS cafe in Broadway, Vancouver saw video greetings for United DDS Vancouver Canada from prominent allies of the President.

Special guests who attended the celebrations are FilCom, DDS Toronto Corrie Laraya Coutts and Mann Nacario and from the Philippines Andre Natabio (The Conveyor for SAP Bong Go for Senator) and from L.A. DDS blogger MAHARLIKA.

Greeting the organization through video were Bongbong Marcos, SAP Bong Go, Sec. Martin Andanar, Former Asec Mocha Uson, Atty. Trixie Angeles & Atty. Ahmed Pagkalinawan, Sass Sasot (for the Motherland Blog from Hague Netherland) Mark Lopez, Drew Olivar, Doc. Ethel Pineda, Mon & Karla Fernandez, Atty. Glen Chong and Fiscal Darwin Canete.

The celebration also featured the local campaign launch for the May 2019 election of a number of candidates supporting the Duterte administration.

The candidates seeking support from Duterte followers are Bong Go for Sena-tor and Mocha Uson running for representative under the kasosyo party list for now.

Among those who started the United DDS Vancouver Canada are Sandra Gumboc, Emily Grezola Brewer, Aivic Degamo, Charlene Yabo & Yvette Tolentino and lots more on volunteers and one of them is Maricel Roa, Eddie Ubalde & Tony Ortega.

Sponsored by Starbox Express, Tama Supermarket, Joyce Massage Therapist, Sandra’s Tots & Babies, AJ Insurance, Silver Star Cleaning Service, Duoi Delivery, Royal City and Rehabilitation Centre Elite Physical Therapist

A recent Social Weather Station (SWS) survey showed that 75 percent of Filipinos believe the country under Duterte is heading in the right direction.

The SWS Third Quarter survey, conducted from September 15 to 23, found that 75 percent of adult Filipinos had full trust in the President, while 14 percent were undecided and 12 percent had little trust. This gave Duterte a net trust rating of +62, rising from +57 in June 2018, classified by SWS as “very good.”

Presidential Spokesman Salvador S. Panelo said in a statement: “We view this as a reflection of our people’s continued trust and confidence in the President and an affirmation that the policies and programs of the current administration are on the right track.”

According to the SWS Third Quarter survey, the 75 percent was five points higher compared to the 70 percent recorded in the second-quarter survey. On the other hand, only 22 percent believed the Philippines is in the wrong path, while 3 percent of the 1,500 adult respondents did not give an answer. The strong public appreciation was seen in the rise of survey numbers in all geo-graphic areas, particularly in Metro Manila where it increased from 57 percent to 65 percent. Balance of Luzon registered an increase from 68 percent to 73 percent, followed by the Visayas from 66 percent to 69 percent, and Mindanao from 87 percent to 89 percent.

With about four more years in office, Duterte is in a good position to effect the changes he promised to the nation. For example, he can leverage his high approval ratings and his legislative clout to marshal the resources needed to finance and sustain the government’s economic plan.

Malacañang views the latest SWS survey as a source of inspiration “to continue delivering the President’s promise of genuine and meaningful change in the government and to the nation.”

Panelo said: “It has often been said that the first job of every good leader is to inspire trust, as such is essential to produce positive results. We assure everyone that, regardless of the ratings, there is no room for complacency in this branch of the government. The Duterte administration will persevere in implementing bolder reforms to make the bureaucracy more efficient and responsive to the needs of the people.”

Like this: Like Loading...