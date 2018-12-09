‘Eat Bulaga’ scholar tops board exams

“EAT Bulaga” scholar Jaydee Lucero, who topped the November 2018 Civil Engineering licensure examination, dedicated his well-earned success to his late father.

Lucero, who graduated magna cum laude from the University of the Philippines-Diliman, got the highest passing rate of 97.20 percent among all the 13,887 examinees who took the board exams this year.

The 22-year-old said he did study for six straight months but never expected to come out on top.

“It was a grueling six months for me. My focus was just to review as much as I can. During the exam day itself, I was confronted by topics that really challenged me. Though I expected to pass the board, I never thought that I’d actually top it because I know a lot who are smarter and better than me,” he said.

Jaydee recalled that it was his mother who eagerly waited for the results to be posted on the Professional Regulation Commission’s (PRC) website.

“My mother was the one who was really excited to see the exam results. She was checking the PRC website relentlessly until they posted it online. She was the one who relayed the good news to me and the happiest for my success.”

The youngest of two siblings, Jaydee is a product of “Eat Bulaga’s” scholarship program called “Eat Bulaga Excellent Student Awards” or EBest. Launched in 2009, EBest Awards was established to provide scholarship grants to outstanding elementary, high school and college students from all over the country whose family does not have the means to support their education.

The longest-running noontime variety show provided Jaydee with high school and college scholarship grants, monthly allowances, and annual cash assistance for his other educational needs.

According to Jaydee, if it’s not for “Eat Bulaga,” he could have not finished his education and earn his degree.

“Until now, I can’t fully explain how happy I am that I was chosen to be an EBest scholar. If I was not chosen to be a recipient of the scholarship nine years ago, my family wouldn’t be able to send me to school, let alone get a degree. I’m grateful to all the men and women of the show.”

The achiever’s hope is to be able to give back someday.

“My dream is to be able to return the favor to other aspiring engineers. My ultimate goal is to be able to join the academe and to teach college engineering students and pass on my knowledge. I want to continue that ripple of change ‘Eat Bulaga’ started.”

As for his advice to students who are also working in achieving their dreams, Jaydee reminded them to always obey their parents, study hard and have confidence.

“Just continue to persevere in reaching your dreams. And if there are challenges ahead, keep a positive mind and never lose sight of your goals and inspirations in life. Have courage and confidence, and most importantly always seek guidance from the Lord,” he ended.

(Malaya)

