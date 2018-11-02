Education opens new opportunities for group of Filipino women

Recent graduates from Drake Medox College are looking at new opportunities, thanks to their training at the post-secondary institution.

Among these graduates are members of a group of Filipino women, who are now exploring new careers.

Completing the Health Care Assistant program are Rowena Renon, Imelda Miña, and Divina Galaspas.

Renon finished as valedictorian, and she also completed the Community Support Worker program of Drake Medox College.

The other graduates of the Community Support Worker program are: Lilibeth Cabuello, Melody Zafaralla, Iluminada Cadatal, Milagros Celino, and Suzette Jabon.

In her valedictory address, Renon told her fellow graduates that she shares with them the dream of happier and more prosperous life.

“I knew that an education would help me achieving this, yet I had so many questions and concerns,” she related.

Renon recalled that she was previously worried about the cost of education, but soon realized that “education is an investment”.

“I had a busy work schedule and was concerned if my boss would give me the time I needed to study, but I soon realized that where there is a will there is a way, and those around me were very supportive when I reached out to them,” she recalled.

Renon also said that her lack of computer skills didn’t stop her from completing her studies. “I wondered if I was too old to go back to school , but I am proud to tell you that I am 51 years old, and dreams have no expiry date,”

Renon said. “What matters is not how old you are, but how eager and committed you are to achieving new goals.” She also said that Drake Medox College opened its door for them so they can start building a “better future”.

Renon also shared with graduates as well as those attending the graduation ceremony a quote from Oprah Winfrey: “Be thankful for what you have, you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never have enough.”

