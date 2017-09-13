Ella happy with career

Ella Cruz is very grateful to Viva for all the good things happening to her career lately. “Grabe talaga ang pasasalamat ko kasi nung dumating ako sa Viva, I felt like parang nagsisimula uli ako nang maganda at nakahanap ako ng isang tunay na pamilya,” she said.

“I really want to thank them for making more of my dreams come true. Words would not be enough to show my gratitude to them sa dami ng blessings ko. All I can promise is hinding-hindi ako magbabago.”

Her most fervent wish now for her launching movie with Julian Trono to be a big blockbuster at the box office, “Fangirl/ Fanboy,” that opens tomorrow, Wednesday. “Siempre, pareho kaming sobrang kinakabahan ni Julian sa pagbubukas nito sa mga sinehan kaya dinodoble namin ang pagdarasal at pakiusap sa publiko na sana suportahan nila ito

. Hindi naman kami mapapahiya kasi our producer, Joyce Bernal, and our director, Barry Gonzalez, lahat kami, nagtulong-tulong to make sure that we will come up with a very good movie that will really please all kinds of audiences, bata man o matanda.”

In the movie, Ella plays Aimee, a fan of a struggling actor, Julian as Ollie. “Sa tulong ko, nakuha si Ollie na maging artista sa isang teleseryeng based on a hit Koreanovela kung saan ako ang nagda-dub sa Tagalog lines ng lead Korean actress. Nagsilbi akong acting coach niya, pero later on, ide-deny niya ako kaya sobrang masasaktan ako.”

Supporting them are Shy Carlos as the leading lady of Julian in the teleserye, Andrea del Rosario as the show’s director, Kim Molina as the show’s production manager, Yayo Aguila and Christopher Roxas as Ella’s parents, Candiva Lacofrasia as Julian’s balikbayan mother, Ronnie Liang and Yam Concepcion as Korean actors in the Koreanovela titled “Program for Love” that is being remade by Julian, plus Cholo Barretto and Garrie Concepcion. Both Ella and Julian insist that they’re just good friends, as of now. But is Julian “boyfriend material”? “Opo naman,” she replied. “Kaya lang, hindi pa naman siya nanliligaw.”

