Ella happy with career

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 13, 2017
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 43

    • Ella Cruz is very grateful to Viva for all the good things happening to her career lately. “Grabe talaga ang pasasalamat ko kasi nung dumating ako sa Viva, I felt like parang nagsisimula uli ako nang maganda at nakahanap ako ng isang tunay na pamilya,” she said.

    “I really want to thank them for making more of my dreams come true. Words would not be enough to show my gratitude to them sa dami ng blessings ko. All I can promise is hinding-hindi ako magbabago.”

    Her most fervent wish   now for her launching movie with Julian Trono to be a big blockbuster at the box office, “Fangirl/ Fanboy,” that opens tomorrow, Wednesday. “Siempre, pareho kaming sobrang kinakabahan ni Julian sa pagbubukas nito sa mga sinehan kaya dinodoble namin ang pagdarasal at pakiusap sa publiko na sana suportahan nila ito

    . Hindi naman kami mapapahiya kasi our producer, Joyce Bernal, and our director, Barry Gonzalez, lahat kami, nagtulong-tulong to make sure that we will come up with a very good movie that will really please all kinds of audiences, bata man o matanda.”

    In the movie, Ella plays Aimee, a fan of a struggling actor, Julian as Ollie. “Sa tulong ko, nakuha si Ollie na maging artista sa isang teleseryeng based on a hit Koreanovela kung saan ako ang nagda-dub sa Tagalog lines ng lead Korean actress. Nagsilbi akong acting coach niya, pero later on, ide-deny niya ako kaya sobrang masasaktan ako.”

    Supporting them are Shy Carlos as the leading lady of Julian in the teleserye, Andrea del Rosario as the show’s director, Kim Molina as the show’s production manager, Yayo Aguila and Christopher Roxas as Ella’s parents, Candiva Lacofrasia as Julian’s balikbayan mother, Ronnie Liang and Yam Concepcion as Korean actors in the Koreanovela titled “Program for Love” that is being remade by Julian, plus Cholo Barretto and Garrie Concepcion. Both Ella and Julian insist that they’re just good friends, as of now. But is Julian “boyfriend material”?  “Opo naman,” she replied. “Kaya lang, hindi pa naman siya nanliligaw.”

    Share

    Previous Story

    Jennylyn and Derek are back

    Next Story

    Mother Lily’s thanksgiving party

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 September 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Ronnie Alonte: I don’t have a love life

      Despite the persistent rumor, actor and Hashtag member Ronnie Alonte denies involvement with fellow Kapamilya contract artist Loisa Andalio. “I don’t have a love life, and I’m happy with that. Loisa and I are just friends—she is close to my sister. I’m not courting her. “I’m friends with everyone—with ...

    • 13 September 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Mother Lily’s thanksgiving party

      Mother Lily Monteverde is the only local producer now who gives a thanksgiving party to the press for the box office victory of her movies. Regal’s latest movie, “Woke Up Like This,” raked in a lot of money so she gave a party at District 8 Bar in Greenhills, ...

    • 13 September 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      Ella happy with career

      Ella Cruz is very grateful to Viva for all the good things happening to her career lately. “Grabe talaga ang pasasalamat ko kasi nung dumating ako sa Viva, I felt like parang nagsisimula uli ako nang maganda at nakahanap ako ng isang tunay na pamilya,” she said. “I really ...

    • 13 September 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Jennylyn and Derek are back

      Now that her soap, “My Love From the Star,” has ended, Jennylyn Mercado can now devote her full attention to the shooting of her new movie with Derek Ramsay, which is tentatively titled “Almost Is Not Enough” and meant to be an entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival ...

    • 13 September 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Juday-Angelica movie not the usual ‘kabit’ story

      The comeback movie of Judy Ann Santos with Angelica Panganiban, “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes.”is being co produced by  Quantum Films of Atty. Joji Alonzo, who is pretty busy with showbiz work these days. Someone quipped that the movie might have been taken from GMA’s “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Real” then ...

    %d bloggers like this: