Ellen Adarna jets to Japan with John Lloyd amid baby rumors

Ellen Adarna reportedly pregnant with her first child.

And on Tuesday, Ellen Adarna covered up her rumored baby bump while she left for Japan with boyfriend, John Lloyd Cruz.

In photos published by Preview, the actress was seen hiding her midsection by wearing an oversized, black shirt. She kept her overall look low-key by pairing her top with leggings and sneakers.

Their trip was confirmed by Cruz, who posted a short video of him “chasing reflections in Osaka” Tuesday night.

A report, citing an unidentified source, also claimed that the couple were spotted in line for the immigration booth at the Kansai International Airport.

Also, the controversial celebrity couple have been photographed wearing identical rings on their hands, making many netizens speculate that the co-actors have indeed already married in secret.

The first photo, uploaded on Instagram by a private netizen who appears to be a friend of the couple, shows Cruz and Adarna having dinner in a restaurant. Netizens commented that they noticed that the actor now wears a “wedding” ring that seemed to be not there before as seen in his previous Instagram posts. The photo was posted November last year.

Adarna has yet to confirm if she’s indeed expecting a baby with Cruz. She also hasn’t been giving her fans a clear look at her tummy, which had led to numerous speculations about her pregnancy.

