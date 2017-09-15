Ellen Adarna says she’s ‘just friends’ with John Lloyd Cruz

Are they dating or not?

Speculations have surrounded the close relationship between Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz after the two have been spotted together in the company of friends many times this year.

But the model and actress said in an exclusive ABS-CBN interview that they were just friends, and clarified, “‘Di pa rin ready si kuya. Marami rin ‘yong drama sa buhay. Parang ako rin (He’s not ready yet. He has a lot of drama in his life. Just like me)!“

Cruz’s last public relationship was with actress Angelica Panganiban, which ended in 2016.

He and Panganiban have also been seen together after the break-up, though in February 2017 the “One More Chance” actor said that they were good friends in a SunStar interview.

Adarna also remains friends with ex-boyfriend Baste Duterte, whom she had a relationship with in 2016 for around seven months.

Cruz and Adarna appeared to have become closer when the actress joined his sitcom, “Home Sweetie Home.”

Recently, a friend shared a picture with Adarna and Cruz while sunset-watching and in a comment said, “I’m thirdwheeling.

On him and Adarna, Cruz told ABS-CBN, “I wouldn’t address the speculations.”

Niña V. Guno /ra, Inq.

