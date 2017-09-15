Ellen Adarna says she’s ‘just friends’ with John Lloyd Cruz

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 15, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 27

    • Are they dating or not?

    Speculations have surrounded the close relationship between Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz after the two have been spotted together in the company of friends many times this year.

    But the model and actress said in an exclusive ABS-CBN interview that they were just friends, and clarified, “‘Di pa rin ready si kuya. Marami rin ‘yong drama sa buhay. Parang ako rin (He’s not ready yet. He has a lot of drama in his life. Just like me)!“

    Cruz’s last public relationship was with actress Angelica Panganiban, which ended in 2016.
    He and Panganiban have also been seen together after the break-up, though in February 2017 the “One More Chance” actor said that they were good friends in a SunStar interview.

    Adarna also remains friends with ex-boyfriend Baste Duterte, whom she had a relationship with in 2016 for around seven months.

    Cruz and Adarna appeared to have become closer when the actress joined his sitcom, “Home Sweetie Home.”

    Recently, a friend shared a picture with Adarna and Cruz while sunset-watching and in a comment said, “I’m thirdwheeling.

    On him and Adarna, Cruz told ABS-CBN, “I wouldn’t address the speculations.”

    Niña V. Guno /ra, Inq.

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘A Love To Last’ stars share their love lessons

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 15 September 2017
      33 mins ago No comment

      Ellen Adarna says she’s ‘just friends’ with John Lloyd Cruz

      Are they dating or not? Speculations have surrounded the close relationship between Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz after the two have been spotted together in the company of friends many times this year. But the model and actress said in an exclusive ABS-CBN interview that they were just ...

    • 15 September 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      ‘A Love To Last’ stars share their love lessons

      How special is Gerald Andeson to Bea Alonzo? The actress was asked at the press con of her soap, “A Love To Last,” which is now on its final few weeks. Alonzo, who has long been rumoured to have reconnected with Anderson years after their short-lived affair, admitted he’s ...

    • 14 September 2017
      22 hours ago No comment

      COBS BREAD HOSTS FUNDRAISING WEEKEND THROUGH BREAKFAST PROGRAM

      COBS BREAD HOSTS FUNDRAISING WEEKEND AIMS TO PROVIDE 150,000 BREAKFASTS TO CANADIAN CHILDREN THROUGH BREAKFAST PROGRAM VANCOUVER– COBS Bread is pleased to be partnering with Breakfast Club of Canada to raise funds to help feed the one in five Canadian children still at risk of going to school without ...

    • 14 September 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      GMA Network tops nationwide TV ratings in August

      GMA Network, Inc. (GMA) maintained its lead in the nationwide TV ratings competition based on data from the industry’s widely trusted ratings service provider, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement. From August 1 to 31 (with August 27 to 31 based on overnight data), GMA led competition across all day parts ...

    • 13 September 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Ronnie Alonte: I don’t have a love life

      Despite the persistent rumor, actor and Hashtag member Ronnie Alonte denies involvement with fellow Kapamilya contract artist Loisa Andalio. “I don’t have a love life, and I’m happy with that. Loisa and I are just friends—she is close to my sister. I’m not courting her. “I’m friends with everyone—with ...

    %d bloggers like this: