The Equalizer 2 (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 15, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 48

    • Divine Hands!

    Hands on fun will be had by one and all during The Equalizer 2. For the first time ever consummate acting ace Denzel Washington returns to what may become his most iconic and perhaps enduring role. Accompanied by Training Day helmsman Antoine Fuqua the pair succeed in offering an effective return to this Sony hit. Brave the crowds to see this slow-building thriller at Cineplex Cinemas around B.C.

    Better known as the Spy Who Came in from the Cold all Robert McCall wants to do is lead a peaceful quiet life -Far away from his once upon a time work for the C.I.A. Or was that the F.B.I. All this highly trained assassin just wants to do is enjoy the simple life in Boston. Fat chance.

    Always ready to help those in need Robert finds himself smack dab in the middle of trouble when a friend or do go missing and wind up dead. Now it’s personal. Justice is meted out Dirty Harry style albeit with full rationalization. And unlike many of the Mission Impossible movies here you do believe In The realism of the situation and think all the action sequences and stunts are possible a la Jason Bourne.

    Thus both Equalizer movies seem to be fully believable. Watch Denzel perform his “chores” like any true covert operative. Sean Connery’s James Bond would be oh so proud. Are you listening Mr. Wilson and Ms. Broccoli!

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    Piolo Pascual hints at reunion movie with Judy Ann Santos

    Next Story

    Kris Aquino in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Hollywood premiere

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 15 August 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Kris Aquino in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Hollywood premiere

      Kris Aquino was in character as Princess Intan as she attended the Hollywood red carpet premiere of her international flick “Crazy Rich Asians.” Alongside her red-carpet photos for the movie’s Hollywood premiere, the actress and multimedia personality divulged that she is playing Princess Intan, a snobbish Malay royalty “who ...

    • 15 August 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      The Equalizer 2 (PG)

      Divine Hands! Hands on fun will be had by one and all during The Equalizer 2. For the first time ever consummate acting ace Denzel Washington returns to what may become his most iconic and perhaps enduring role. Accompanied by Training Day helmsman Antoine Fuqua the pair succeed in ...

    • 15 August 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Piolo Pascual hints at reunion movie with Judy Ann Santos

      Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is looking forward to have a new movie with her former love team partner Judy Ann Santos. In an interview with the media during the thanksgiving of his teleserye “Since I Found You,” Piolo said director Antoinette Jadaone is now writing the reuinon movie’s script. ...

    • 14 August 2018
      22 hours ago No comment

      Jollibee Seeks to Achieve Mainstream Status in Canada

      “Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) continues its aggressive expansion into Canada as it opened the doors of Jollibee Mississauga on July 20, 2018, the fast food company’s second outpost in Toronto”, reported DTI’s Senior Trade Commissioner in Canada, Maria Roseni “Nini” Alvero.  Jollibee Mississauga is housed inside Seafood City, a ...

    • 14 August 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Team Canada wins big at WCOPA

      Singers, musicians, dancers, variety artists, actors and models competed before judges from the entertainment industry at the 22nd Annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), from July 6 – 15, 2018 in Long Beach, California. This one-and-only, Olympic-style international meet for aspiring performers and entertainers is held annually in ...

    %d bloggers like this: