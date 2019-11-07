Ex-INC member and lover convicted of concubinage

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 7, 2019
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 823

    • The Manila Standard ran the following story about the court case.

    Expelled Iglesia Ni Cristo member Rovic Canono and mistress Joanna Mariz Manuel were found guilty last week by a QC trial court of having “open sexual relations” despite the woman knowing Canono to be married.

    Canono came to public attention in 2016 after exposing supposed irregularities in the INC leadership.

    Manuel was present at the promulgation while Canono is at large and has been a fugitive from justice. The criminal case was filed by Canono’s wife.

    In a 13-page decision promulgated on Oct. 14, Regional Trial Court Judge Analie Oga-Brual found the two to have entered into a “live-in” relationship and “engaged in sexual intercourse under scandalous circumstances,” with a kasambahay witness testifying that Canono and Manuel, in their small studio-type condo, would allow the witness “to watch them doing their thing.”

    Manuel’s defense that she was merely friends with Canono and co-member of Defenders, a group of former INC members, was not given credence by the court.

    The court decision noted that “the prosecution has sufficiently proven the guilt of accused Joanna beyond a reasonable doubt.

    “It is undisputed that Canono was legally married at the time the crime was committed, as evidenced by the Certificate of Marriage presented in court. Although she denied knowing Rovic to be married, the court is not persuaded.”

    Prior to his conviction for concubinage, Canono was arrested and detained in Camp Karingal in November 2016 for violation of Republic Act 9262, or the anti-violence against women and children act.

    He was accused by his wife of causing emotional or psychological distress to her and their child, as well as causing mental or emotional anguish, public ridicule, or humiliation to both of them.

    Court records further show that Canono and another expelled INC member, Lowell Menorca, were “best friends” and it was Menorca who referred the kasambahay-witness to Canono.

    Menorca fled to Canada in 2016, followed by Canono a year later.

    Menorca himself was an accused in several libel raps and an adultery case before secretly leaving for Canada.

    The ex-INC member’s paramour, a certain AJ Lazo, was arrested in Cebu last June for failing to attend her arraignment before a Manila Court.

    Menorca, like Canono, is considered “at large” for his non-appearance in his court case.

    Pressed for comment, the private prosecutor representing Canono’s wife said “Canono should have personally faced his charges in court instead of hiding. He unashamedly engaged in an illicit sexual relationship with a woman who was left to defend herself. He left her at the first sign of trouble. That speaks volumes about the kind of person Canono is.” (TMS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Why James and Nancy’s ‘Soulmate Project’ won’t be your typical teleserye

    Next Story

    Movie Review: Jojo Rabbit (PG) *****

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 08 November 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Movie Review:Leonardo: The Works (G)*****

      Gifted! Art and travel collide In Leonardo: The Works. Like the title suggests here we have a very insightful look at the wondrous career of one of a kind painter Leonardo da Vinci. Known globally as a true ambassador of Italy and the world of art people will be ...

    • 08 November 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Movie Review: Jojo Rabbit (PG) *****

      Heil Fun! War is hell. See the ultimate symbol of hate get his just dessert in Jojo Rabbit. Wildly flamboyant this gut wrenching not so subtle dark comedy from Fox Searchlight Pictures pushes all the right buttons. Hot off it’s triumphant run at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival ...

    • 07 November 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Ex-INC member and lover convicted of concubinage

      The Manila Standard ran the following story about the court case. Expelled Iglesia Ni Cristo member Rovic Canono and mistress Joanna Mariz Manuel were found guilty last week by a QC trial court of having “open sexual relations” despite the woman knowing Canono to be married. Canono came to ...

    • 07 November 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Why James and Nancy’s ‘Soulmate Project’ won’t be your typical teleserye

      TOKYO — From independent films, mainstream blockbusters, to Primetime Bida offerings, in-demand director Antoinette Jadaone has done it all. Well, mostly. “Soulmate Project,” the recently announced TV series starring Kapamilya star James Reid and K-pop idol Nancy of MOMOLAND, is lined up as Jadaone’s next big undertaking, and already ...

    • 07 November 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach hospitalized during twins Andres and Tash’s 18th birthday

      Despite the circumstances, actress and former beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach chooses to see the silver lining. She expressed gratitude for her family who kept her company during her hospitalization, particularly her twins Atasha and Andres who were celebrating their 18th birthday. The former Bb. Pilipinas-Universe went to St. Luke’s ...

    %d bloggers like this: