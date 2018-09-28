‘Exes Baggage’ movie praised by Philippine Cinema Evaluation Board

    • The romantic comedy-drama Filipino movie, ‘Exes Baggage‘, gets a glowing review from the Cinema Evaluation Board (CEB) of the Philippines, giving the film a noteworthy ‘B‘ rating.

    The Cinema Evaluation Board had nothing but praises for Director Dan Villegas, scriptwriter Dwein Baltazar, and lead stars Angelica Panganiban(age 31) and Carlo Aquino (age 33) of ‘Exes Baggage‘.

    According to CEB, Dan Villegas has “effortlessly mastered the art of unravelling beautiful love stories” and is at his best again with ‘Exes Baggage‘.

    The interesting script was executed skillfully, making the movie look like an “unscripted journey” of the film’s main characters named Pia (Angelica Panganiban) and Nix (Carlo Aquino).

    As to the films lead stars, the Cinema Evaluation Board described Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino as “incredibly capable”, whose rapport and chemistry on screen makes the romantic story as real as can be.

    “The pair effectively and convincingly play out the complexities of young love without being lachrymose or cheesy,” the CEB said.

    The CEB also commended the editing, cinematography, production design, and musical scoring of ‘Exes Baggage’.
    In summary, the Cinema Evaluation Board described ‘Exes Baggage’ with these words:

    “The excellent direction coupled with the wonderful script and the casting of Angelica and Carlo in an almost two-character film all complement each other. The two leads are so comfortable and natural with each other and they have great chemistry.”

    The movie will have an international screening in Canada starting October 5, 2018. See Poster on pages 18-19.

