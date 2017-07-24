Expecting

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 24, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 34

    • Six months after tying the knot, Kaye Abad announced she is expecting a baby with husband Paul Jake Castillo.

    She did soon Instagram by posting a photo of her sonogram. She used the hashtags “MayBabyCastilloNaSiAbad,” “blessed,” and “excited.”

    Nikki Gil is also on the growing list of pregnant celebrities.

    She, who tied the knot with businessman BJ Albert in November 2015, shared on Instagram a photo of her baby bump. The TV host-actress has been laying low in showbiz since she got married.

    Other celebrities who are expecting are Camille Prats, Jopay Paguia, Bangs Garcia, and Maricar de Mesa.

    Karen Valeza, mb

    Share

    Previous Story

    Andrea Torres renews ties with GMA Network

    Next Story

    Physical appearance no big deal for Alessandra de Rossi

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 24 July 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Controversial new rules on balikbayan boxes start August 1

      The Philippine government is imposing new rules for Filipino expatriates sending balikbayan boxes, which will take effect on August 1. The regulations are being criticized for being cumbersome, and unfair to Filipino overseas workers and those residing abroad. Some senders may expect delays or incur additional duties and taxes. ...

    • 24 July 2017
      14 hours ago No comment

      Lopez bags taekwondo gold in Korea

      PAULINE Louise Lopez did the Philippines proud by bagging a gold medal in the recent 2017 Korea Open international taekwondo championships in Chuncheon City, Korea. Lopez, a 21-year-old Ateneo psychology student, swept her first four opponents in the under-57 kilogram competition en route to the finals where she dominated ...

    • 24 July 2017
      16 hours ago No comment

      KC Concepcion opens up on struggle with fitness journey

      Anyone who’s tried to become fit and healthy knows that it involves strength and discipline beyond the physical. No one understands this more than KC Concepcion. The host and actress has been candid with her fitness journey, previously sharing that she suffered from adrenal fatigue which forced her to ...

    • 24 July 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      Physical appearance no big deal for Alessandra de Rossi

      A guy’s physical appearance isn’t all that important for singer-actress Alessandra de Rossi. “My ideal guy is someone who’s kind, smart and God-fearing. His looks are never a factor, because we sleep at night, anyway—and I can always fantasize,” she quipped. The Inquirer asked her if it was possible ...

    • 24 July 2017
      21 hours ago No comment

      Expecting

      Six months after tying the knot, Kaye Abad announced she is expecting a baby with husband Paul Jake Castillo. She did soon Instagram by posting a photo of her sonogram. She used the hashtags “MayBabyCastilloNaSiAbad,” “blessed,” and “excited.” Nikki Gil is also on the growing list of pregnant celebrities. ...

    %d bloggers like this: