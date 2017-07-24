Six months after tying the knot, Kaye Abad announced she is expecting a baby with husband Paul Jake Castillo.

She did soon Instagram by posting a photo of her sonogram. She used the hashtags “MayBabyCastilloNaSiAbad,” “blessed,” and “excited.”

Nikki Gil is also on the growing list of pregnant celebrities.

She, who tied the knot with businessman BJ Albert in November 2015, shared on Instagram a photo of her baby bump. The TV host-actress has been laying low in showbiz since she got married.

Other celebrities who are expecting are Camille Prats, Jopay Paguia, Bangs Garcia, and Maricar de Mesa.

Karen Valeza, mb

