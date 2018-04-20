Express Yourself!

  • April 20, 2018
    • Oh Behave!  Sorry Austin.  No doubt Mr. Powers along with that other favourite snoop Mr. Bean and the inimitable original Agent 007 are British institutions. Just what that has to do with my review of Finding Your Feet is absolutely nothing. Only they all were able to tap into the public psyche on a global basis. Given the right push the same warm feeling will emanate for all who venture out to see Finding Your Feet. Perfect on all counts this EOne Entertainment will likely warm hearts at the Fifth Avenue Cinemas and perhaps other theatres wise enough to book this small charmer.

    Small is good. Old is bad. Especially if your one-time lover proves to be a two-timer. This unfortunate fate befalls the diminutive Lady Sandra Abbott. Played to perfection by standout Imelda Stanton how she copes with husband Michael’s missteps after 35 years is telling. Hurt and abandoned the elderly lass packs her Surrey (not Metro Vancouver) bags and heads home to live with her sister.

    With time on her hands simpler living is definitely the order of the day. Far removed from her former life of luxury eyes wide open Sandra is befuddled for a while. New friendships form and more hearts get broken in this highly rewarding and ultra realistic look at aging that rings true in every moment.

    By Alan Samuel

