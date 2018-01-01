Faceless P100 bills incident ‘very isolated’- Central bank

The Philippine central bank said Wednesday that it would investigate claims that an ATM dispensed faceless P100 bills on Christmas, adding that such denominations could be replaced.

A bank client posted a complaint on Facebook that she withdrew “faceless” P100 bills from one of the ATMs of the Bank of the Philippine Islands.

Earla Anne Yehey tagged the official accounts of the bank and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in her post which was shared thousands of times.

Nestor Espenilla, the governor of the central bank, said the body had already launched a probe into the incident.

He added that at this stage the incident still seemed “very isolated.”

The central bank’s response came after BPI also vowed to investigate and verify the incident.

“We are already investigating the matter and currently validating the concerns of Ms. Earla Anne. We will provide updates once available,” BPI head of corporate affairs and communications Owen Cammayo said in a statement. (A. Morallo)

