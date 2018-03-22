Falcons one win away from UAAP-baseball diadem

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 22, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 37

    • A mighty four-hit, four run rampages in the first inning carried Adamson University to an abbreviated seven-inning 14-4 rout of favored La Salle Tuesday opening the two-teams’ best-of-three title series for the UAAP-baseball championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

    The Falcons’ third baseman Gerald Riparip, pitcher Jerome Yenson, rightfielder Lester Carandang and first baseman Raymond Matic feasted on Archers’ starter Francis Gesmundo with a single each in what came as Adamson’s strongest start this season with all, including lead-off man Erwin Bosito, reaching home.

    Notice of what to come was served when the usually reliable Gesmundo yielded first base to Bosito, known for his knack for stealing bases, on four balls, did just that, stole second from where Riparip sent him crossing the plate on a single.

    That brought Yenson, who if not presiding over the Falcons’ first line of defense on the mound, is the regular no. 3 batter in coach Orlando Binarao’s murderers’ row, at the batter’s box.

    Catcher Mark Manaig sacrificed Riparip to third and Yenson to second where both where both came scampering home on the third base hit surrendered by Gesmundo in the same period.

    Gesmundo ended the carnage and prevented Adamson’s nine batters from completing a cycle by fanning out leftfielder Al Jayson Benito, ninth in Adamson’s batting order, but until after Matic singled in Carandang for the Falcons’ fourth run in the frame.

    Adamson scored in all four inning that followed – one each in the second and third and four each in the fourth and fifth – on eight of 14 connections off four hurlers La Salle coach Joseph Orellana and his staff fielded.

    The Falcons connected off Gesmundo nine times in the 3 and 2/3 innings manning the mound, three off Arvin Herrera on a third of an inning stint and one-off finisher Julio Arrastia.

    Riparip batted in three runs on 3-of-5 at the box, Yenson 2 RBIs on 2-of-3 at bat and 1 RBI on a pair of hits, including one three-base hit.

    Yenson, a fastball firebrand Binaao recruited for Nueva Ecija, worked for five innings, yielding four hits, striking out four Archers he met, issuing six base-on-balls, hitting one by a pitched ball, while stranding 10 runners on bases before giving way to Carandang, who finished the job.

    The Falcons play the Archers anew this Friday, seeking their 12th   championship since joining the varsity league in 1952. The Archers, on the other hand, fry to keep their hopes of winning the title they last won two seasons ago.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Philippine Congress committee finds cause to impeach Chief Justice Sereno

    Next Story

    Pinay allegedly harassed in Burnaby church complains before B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 March 2018
      1 hour ago No comment

      Pinay allegedly harassed in Burnaby church complains before B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

      A complaint will be heard by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal about the alleged harassment of a Filipino mother in a Burnaby church. The tribunal, in a recent decision, rejected the request of the Willingdon Church to dismiss the complaint filed by Raquel Cunanan. A single mom, Cunanan had ...

    • 22 March 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Falcons one win away from UAAP-baseball diadem

      A mighty four-hit, four run rampages in the first inning carried Adamson University to an abbreviated seven-inning 14-4 rout of favored La Salle Tuesday opening the two-teams’ best-of-three title series for the UAAP-baseball championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. The Falcons’ third baseman Gerald Riparip, pitcher Jerome Yenson, rightfielder Lester Carandang ...

    • 20 March 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Philippine Congress committee finds cause to impeach Chief Justice Sereno

      With a 38-2 vote, the House of Representatives’ committee on justice on March 8 ruled to impeach Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.   “Throughout the probable cause hearings, this committee has gathered sufficient evidence to provide us the ammunition to prosecute this case towards victory,” said ...

    • 20 March 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Sanofi Pasteur ignored warning – US expert

      An American expert on tropical diseases testified before the Senate on Tuesday that he warned anti-dengue vaccine maker Sanofi Pasteur on the health risks of using the Dengvaxia vaccine in 2016, bolstering the government’s case against the French pharmaceutical giant and health officials of the Aquino administration. Scott Halstead ...

    • 20 March 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Essence Art Exhibit to feature Filipino-Canadian Artists

      The North Vancouver Community Arts Council and MELD Arts will present Essence Art Exhibit that will feature the art of five Filipino-Canadian artists. It will showcase art that celebrates the roles, struggles and triumphs of all women. Slated on April 27 to May 26, 2018 at the CityScape Community ...

    %d bloggers like this: