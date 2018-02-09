Fans follow Sharon, Gabby on Instagram

    • After the two started following each other on Instagram, and have begun teasing their first project together in decades.

    Fans who fell in love with the iconic tandem of Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta were all abuzz on Wednesday — and you can’t blame them.

    Leading the collective, “kilig”-filled freaking out is none other than their own daughter, KC Concepcion, who took a screenshot of the moment her dad made his social media move.

    “Well played, fam,” she wrote as the caption, followed by a hashtag that read: “Never in my wildest dreams.”

    That post already has thousands of likes within just hours, with hundreds expressing their excitement in the comments.

    Their fans, KC included, are understandably ecstatic over this, considering the disappointment that came with the decision to shelve Concepcion and Cuneta’s planned reunion movie.

    It was reported back in December 2016 that the pair will be reuniting onscreen, which would have been the first time since they worked together in the 1992 film “Tayong Dalawa.”

    But due to a variety of reasons, it was postponed.

    Despite this, Cuneta said she is still open to do a movie with her former husband.

    Cuneta and Concepcion, who started out as a love team in the ’80s, married in 1984. Their marriage was annulled in 1993. (abs-cbn)

